The story of the ghosting heard 'round the (gay) world

If you're grown and have been in the world of dating you know what ghosting is. If not, here it is in a cute little nutshell—it's when you go on a date/link-up with someone and then afterward you never hear from them again. No goodbyes, no explanations, no responses to your texts, and maybe even their profiles on whatever site you met on disappear.
They become part of your past in an instant and they don't tell you why! Usually, you get over it and maybe you're confused but you pretty much never see them again—unless you're Brandon. Brandon got ghosted by the same person twice (don't judge Brandon) and then the person who double-ghosted him SHOWED UP IN HIS HOUSE!
It's giving Dr. Seuss (who was a jerk...look it up) and since he put it on social media for all of us to see, I can now break the story down for you and you can let us know how you would have handled the situation!
The funniest part of all of this is the fake response given by another user that took the story to new gay heights.
Sit on the rug for storytime everyone!
See Brandon.
Brandon is in Chicago. Brandon set up a cheeky little date/something-or-other with Guy X!
See Brandon Date
Guy X ghosted Brandon...
See Brandon Date Again
Brandon gave Guy X another chance...but Guy X ghosted him again.
See Brandon Move On
Brandon let it go and then at some point in the future got a roommate! That roommate has friends and apparently likes movies.
See Brandon Tweet
Brandon comes home from work and sees Guy X in his house! Guy X knows Brandon's roomate and it's a small gay world after all (especially in Chicago.) So, Brandon kicks Guy X out, held the door open like a gentleman, and then hops on the internet to tell us all about it!
See Gay Twitter Go Wild With Agreement....
See Brandons Roommate
Brandons roommate is frustrated at their choice in friends (maybe?) and at Brandon. Brandon is proud and likely feels victorious about finally getting the chance to best the guy who ghosted him—Twice.
See Brandon Explain
Brandon explains to the roommate that Brandon shan't be played like a sucka in Brandon's own home and the roommate gets it.
SEE A PLOT TWIST IN THE STORY!!
GUY X REVEALS HIMSELF! Turns out he ghosted Brandon because he ate all the bread, had bad table manners, and was looking for a hookup before the entrees even hit the table.
See Plot Twist 2
It's fake. This is not Guy X buy simply a hilarious queer human on the internet who knows how to make everyone laugh by being funny, messy, and hot.
Moral of the story?
Stop ghosting people, please just start saying how you feel (in as kind a way as possible) and allowing folks to feel how they feel about what you say. Don't let someone be mean to you while they are feeling their feelings, but at least let them know what's up.
Say what you need to say before you go away.
and most importantly—STOP TELLING ALL YOUR FUCKING BUSINESS ON THE INTERNET.