24 LGBTQ+ movies & TV shows coming in August 2024 & where to watch them

Courtesy of Paramount+; Netflix; Neon
Our hot brat summer is almost over, but that’s ok because the queer tv and movies headed to our screens (and the big screen) this month will have you cozied up at home like it’s fall already, anyway!
Here are the queer and queer-inclusive television and movies you don’t want to miss this August.
All film and series descriptions are courtesy of their respective studios and networks.
Ganymede - Aug 1 (Digital Premiere) & August 6 (VOD)
Courtesy of VMI Worldwide
When small-town wrestling star, Lee Fletcher IV, develops a crush on his openly gay classmate, Kyle, he begins to be stalked by a mysterious and grotesque creature that increasingly invades his thoughts and inhabits the closet in his room. Lee tries to navigate his feelings while struggling with intense familial pressure to live up to an impossible standard set by his legacy-obsessed family in the rural south.
Where to watch: Kino & VOD
Sherry Vine Variety Show (Season 3) - August 1
Courtesy of OUTtv
Sherry Vine is back for an all new, hilarious, action-packed season of her variety show. 6 episodes packed with exciting and side-splitting comedy, including; a new continuing sketch, Touched By An Asshole that has Sherry trying to earn her angel wings; a 60 Minutes parody called Sissy Minutes, commercial parodies of GOOP, Social Media posts from some of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, The Exorcist in Drag, and the fan favorite Lady Cops. That’s not all folks as Sherry will release 5 new original songs. Plus, a send up of Kill Bill called Kill Jill. Season 3 also offers up a bevy of drag superstars including: Alaska Thunderfuck, Latrice Royale, Bianca Del Rio, Jackie Beat, Peppermint, Monet X Change, Laganja Estranja, Nina West, Salina Estitties, Ben DeLa Creme and more!
Where to watch: OUTtv
Unstable (Season 2) - August 1
John P. Fleenor/Netflix
In season two of Unstable, universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur Ellis Dragon (Rob Lowe) lays out a series of challenges and mind games for his son Jackson (John Owen Lowe) to see if he has what it takes to succeed him as the heir to the Dragon empire, but does a newcomer have other ideas?
Where to watch: Netflix
#AMFAD: ALL MY FRIENDS ARE DEAD - August 2
Courtesy of Cineverse
In the horror/thriller #AMFAD: All My Friends Are Dead, a group of college friends rent an Airbnb for the biggest music festival of the year. A weekend of partying quickly takes a turn, as the group is murdered one by one, according to their sin.
Where to watch: In theaters & On VOD
Sing Sing - August 2 (Wide)
Courtesy of A24
A theater group escapes the reality of incarceration through the creativity of staging a play, with a cast that includes actors who have been incarcerated. Starring Colman Domingo.
Where to watch: In theaters
Sebastian - August 2
Courtesy of Kino Lorber
Max, a 25-year-old aspiring writer living in London, begins a double life as a sex worker in order to research his debut novel.
Where to watch: In theaters
Drag Race Philippines (Season 3)
Courtesy of World of Wonder
Mabuhay, Drag Race Philippines! Following the resounding success of Seasons 1 and 2, the showcase of Pinoy drag excellence returns as eleven of the fiercest, most fabulous Filipino drag artists from all over the world are set to compete in new challenges, dazzling runways and more. Drag Race Philippines will premiere its third season August 7, worldwide on WOW Presents Plus, with Paolo Ballesteros, the multi-awarded Filipino actor, model, and drag artist, returning as series host alongside the iconic Drag Race alum Jiggly Caliente and popular Filipina writer, TV personality and activist KaladKaren returning to their judges seats.
Where to watch: WOW Presents+
The Umbrella Academy (Final season) - August 8
Courtesy of Netflix
The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal — with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time — and risk upsetting the shaky peace they’ve all endured so much to secure — to finally set things right.
Where to watch: Netflix
Blue Ribbon Baking Championship - August 9
Courtesy of Netflix
For over 100 years, the American state fair has been the proving ground for the most wildly talented bakers across the United States. Now, for the first time ever, Blue Ribbon winning bakers from state fairs across the nation get the chance to compete against each other in the Blue Ribbon Baking Championship. Featuring host Jason Biggs and co-host and judge Sandra Lee, 10 award-winning pastry masters from across the U.S. gather to compete in the biggest blue ribbon bake off yet – and the chance to win $100,000. Former White House pastry chef, Bill Yosses, and award-winning artisan baker, Bryan Ford, also serve as judges. Only the baker with the most delicious, inventive, and masterful delicacies will win the nation’s ultimate blue ribbon.
Where to watch: Netflix
Cuckoo - August 9
Courtesy of NEON
Reluctantly, 17-year-old Gretchen leaves her American home to live with her father, who has just moved into a resort in the German Alps with his new family. Arriving at their future residence, they are greeted by Mr. König, her father's boss, who takes an inexplicable interest in Gretchen's mute half-sister Alma. Something doesn't seem right in this tranquil vacation paradise. Gretchen is plagued by strange noises and bloody visions until she discovers a shocking secret that also concerns her own family.
Where to watch: In theaters
My Beautiful Summer - August 9
Courtesy of Film Movement
Turin, 1938. Young Ginia has just left the countryside with her brother in search of a new life in the city. Though Turin lies in the shadow of a rising fascistic government and her brother yearns to return home, Ginia is more optimistic about the future. In a short time, she excels in her works as a seamstress at an atelier, gaining new clients with her designs and impressing her otherwise irascible employer. Restless and seeking adventure, Ginia soon finds it in a beautiful, enigmatic young woman named Amelia. Though similar in age, her new friend’s sensuality and confidence among the bohemian artists she socializes with embolden Ginia to begins modeling the for the male painters in her circle. A whirlwind affair ensues, and the young seamstress finds herself swept up in this new and unfamiliar world, all the while never escaping Amelia’s spell. The young women grow closer, and Ginia makes an emotional journey towards self-discovery over the course of one beautiful, sun-dappled summer.
Where to watch: On VOD
Solar Opposites (season 5) - August 9
Courtesy of Hulu
Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. On season five, now that alien mission partners Terry and Korvo are married, the whole Solar Opposites team are focused on family values.
Where to watch: Hulu
Hollywood Black - August 11
Courtesy of MGM+
Inspired by the book from historian Donald Bogle, this four-part docuseries, directed by Justin Simien, chronicles a century of the Black experience in Hollywood. By unearthing personal stories from actors, writers, directors, and producers who fought for their place on the page, behind the camera, and on the screen, the series provides a critical reexamination of a quintessentially American story—in brilliant color.
Where to watch: MGM+
Industry (Season 3) - August 11
Nick Strasburg/HBO
In Season 3, as Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, Yasmin, Robert, and Eric find themselves front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company. Since leaving Pierpoint, Harper is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig.
Where to watch: Max
Bel-Air (Season 3) - August 15
Greg Gayne/PEACOCK
Set in modern-day Los Angeles, Peacock’s drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.
Where to watch: Peacock
Emily in Paris (Season 4) - August 15
Courtesy of Netflix
After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.
Where to watch: Netflix
Alien: Romulus - August 16
Courtesy of 20th Century Fox
While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.
Skincare - August 16
Courtesy of IFC Films
Famed aesthetician Hope Goldman (Elizabeth Banks) is about to take her career to the next level by launching her very own skincare line, but her personal and work lives are challenged when rival facialist Angel Vergara (Luis Gerardo Méndez) opens a new skincare boutique directly across from her store. She starts to suspect that someone is trying to sabotage her reputation and business, and together with her friend Jordan (Lewis Pullman) she embarks on a mission to unravel the mystery of who is trying to destroy her life.
Where to watch: In theaters
RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars - August 19
Courtesy of Paramount+
In RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars, 12 fan favorites from around the world will each represent their countries as they compete for the title of “Queen of the Mothertucking World,” a grand prize of $200,000, and a spot in the International Pavilion at the Drag Race Hall of Fame. The queens competing on the once in a lifetime global drag competition include Alyssa Edwards (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS), Athena Likis (“Drag Race Belgique”), Eva Le Queen (“Drag Race Philippines”), Gala Varo (“Drag Race México”), Kitty Scott-Claus (“RuPaul's Drag Race UK”), Kween Kong (“Drag Race Down Under”), Miranda Lebrão (“Drag Race Brasil”), Nehellenia (“Drag Race Italia”), Pythia (“Canada’s Drag Race”), Soa de Muse (“Drag Race France”), Tessa Testicle (“Drag Race Germany”), and Vanity Vain (“Drag Race Sverige”).
Where to watch: Paramount+
Blink Twice – August 23
Carlos Somonte
When tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum) meets cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) at his fundraising gala, sparks fly. He invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island. It’s paradise. Wild nights blend into sun soaked days and everyone's having a great time. No one wants this trip to end, but as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality. There is something wrong with this place. She’ll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive.
Where to watch: In Theaters
The Exorcism of Saint Patrick
Courtesy of Cranked up
A pastor takes a young gay teen to a cabin to perform conversion therapy. When the pastor goes too far, bullying the kid into suicide, the ghost of his victim returns to plague the pastor and avenge the deaths of so many other ghosts like him.
Where to watch: On VOD
Only Murders in the Building (Season 4) - August 27
Courtesy of Hulu
In season four of Only Murders in the Building, Charles, Oliver & Mabel wrestle with the shocking events at the end of season three surrounding Charles' stunt double & friend Sazz Pataki, Questioning whether Sazz or Charles was the intended victim, our trio's investigation Isads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast, As our amateur sleuths race back to New York, they embark on an even more spie journey: traversing their building's courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia's West Tower residents.
Where to watch: Hulu
KAOS - August 29
Courtesy of Netflix
Jeff Goldblum reigns as Zeus in this epic struggle between gods, humans and everything in between, from the creator of "The End of the F***ing World".
Where to watch: Netflix
Breathless - August 30
Courtesy of Netflix
Joaquín Sorolla is much more than a public hospital in Valencia where lives are saved on a daily basis. Doctors and residents work hard in the frenetic pace of the emergency room, where tensions, emotions and even desire accelerate the hearts of a staff who live increasingly on the edge. The arrival of a distinguished patient highlights the complicated situation of the public health system, lighting the fuse for what is to become an unprecedented and drastic strike.
Where to watch: Netflix