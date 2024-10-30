Casting a spell in stereo, music in "Agatha All Along" bewitches the ears

When Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness made her enchanting entrance in WandaVision, little did we know she was orchestrating her spellbinding music manifesto. In the spinoff Agatha All Along, the centuries-old witch and her coven of newfound friends and old enemies take us on a journey down the Witches Road. And along each episode, each trek, a wondrous melody of songs takes us along the way.
Here's a song-by-song walkthrough of the soundtrack that keeps us returning for more. An enchanting playlist is a must-have when binge-watching.
"Agatha All Along"
Okay, let's start with the honorary mention and the show's namesake, initially featured in the seventh episode of WandaVision. A nod to the 60s hit TV show, The Munsters, this song is a wild yet fabulous reveal of Agatha Harkness, Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) chief rival.
"Season of the Witch" by Donovan
As timeless as Agatha herself, this classic brings an edgy, psychedelic vibe to our playlist. Is it Halloween? Is it the 60s? Either way, it's the perfect soundtrack for spell-casting nostalgia.
"The Ballad of the Witches' Road" (Sacred Chant Version)
A familiar tune throughout the series, the ballad guides the coven on accessing the mystical path. It's a call to action that pulses through each episode. But this sacred chant version hints differently. It's a reminder that magic is not only in power but community.
"Heads Will Roll" by Yeah Yeah Yeahs
This is a song that casts a spell of its own! Karen O's voice, paired with a beat that screams 'witch on the dance floor,' makes this track a battle cry in Agatha's journey.
"The Ballad of the Witches' Road" (Cover Version)
A collaborative cover from the show's lead stars that weaves in 70s-influenced tones, a mix of Partridge Family meets Fleetwood Mac. This version is empowering, mesmerizing, and oh-so-catchy.
"You Should See Me In a Crown" by Billie Eilish
This was by FAR the perfect pairing of song and scene! After the "big reveal" of Teen (Joe Locke) as Billy Maximoff/Wiccan in Episode 5, the episode ends with the chorus of Eilish's chilly yet sexy, powerful, and unapologetic song.
"Dead of Night" by Orville Peck
Orville Peck's haunting voice in this number draws us into a moment of Western mystery and intrigue, showing that Agatha's allure is as vast as the dark plains.
"Time In a Bottle" by Jim Croce
Once again, this song is a perfect pairing with the episode. Nothing says "reflection" quite like Croce's classic, which reminds us that time is one thing that even witches can't entirely control.
Agatha All Along once again showcases Marvel's brilliance in telling stories that leave audiences in awe and wonder. And like any good spell, the music lingers long after the end of each episode. So grab your headphones, take a listen, and maybe—just maybe—feel a little bit wicked.
Agatha All Along is available to watch on Disney+.
Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière is the Community Editor at equalpride, publisher of The Advocate, Out, Out Traveler, Plus, and Pride.com. A Haitian-American trans woman, she tirelessly champions voices from the LGBTQ+ community, creating a vibrant community engagement approach that infuses each story with a dynamic and innovative perspective. Like and follow her on social: @ageofadelina.
