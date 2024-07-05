Shirtless Manny Jacinto and 8 more times 'Star Wars' turned our thoughts to the THIRSTY side

We’ve known Manny Jacinto was sexy since the very first episode of The Good Place, but finally, the internet is catching up with us and recognizing just how hot the 36-year-old actor is.
The Acolyte is proving to be one of the sexiest Star Wars properties, having already shown us a shirtless Charlie Barnett, but now the show has upped its game, giving fans a look at Jacinto’s sexy nude chest.
The images of Jacinto’s character Qirim are so hot that they’ve been making the rounds on social media, and countless fans are now lusting after him. And Star Wars knew what they were doing when they filmed that scene. Just two days ago, the official Star Wars TikTok and X (formerly Twitter) accounts posted a video full of clips showing Jacinto training for the role of a Sith Lord that looks more like a thirsty fan edit than something Disney and Lucas Films would have created.
Of course, now the internet is drooling after Jacinto—as they should be! But before there was sexy Qirim, fans were simping for Kylo Ren, Princess Leia, and even Anakin Skywalker.
So keep scrolling if you need more Star Wars-themed ammo for your spank bank!
Manny Jacinto shirtless in The Acolyte
Manny Jacinto playing the Sith Lord Qimir in the new series The Acolyte has the whole internet lusting after the incredibly hot actor. And after his bathing scene we don't blame them! In episode 6, Qimir strips naked to bathe and although we only see his chest and legs (a travesty!) it's enough to leave you breathless.
Charlie Barnett's steamy scene in The Acolyte
Manny Jacinto isn't the only shirtless hunk on The Acolyte! The very first episode of the series gifted viewers with Charlie Barnett as Jedi Knight Yord Fandar with his shirt off while he steams his Jedi robes. It's hot and steamy (of course) and turned out to be just the start of the shirtless Star Wars hunks we would see on the show.
Princess Leia in THE gold bikini
Lucasfilm Ltd/20th Century Fox
Could there be a list of sexy Star Wars scenes without including Princess Leia in the gold bikini? The image defined a generation's wet dreams and has continued to stay in the zeitgeist for a reason—Carrie Fisher is smoking hot!
Cassian Andor shower scene
Diego Luna, who plays Cassian Andor on the prequel series Andor, is hot all on his own, but add in a rebel spirit and a nude shower scene, and the internet started lusting after the 44-year-actor, and honestly, we don't blame them!
Shirtless Kylo Ren
Lucasfilm Ltd/Disney
We were goners the second Kylo Ren appeared shirtless in those high-waisted pants in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Look,we know Kylo Ren is a problematic fave, but we can't help it; bad boys are hot!
Luke Skywalker in the bacta tank
Lucasfilm Ltd/20th Century Fox
Okay, so we admit that the diaper-like underwear are a little tragic, but getting a peek at shirtless Luke Skywalker (and check out those thighs!) left many fans dreaming of the Jedi in training, and for good reason.
Sweaty, shirtless Anakin Skywalker
Anakin Skywalker may have started out as an adorable little kid racing pods, but in the next movie, we saw him all grown up. While his turn to the dark side is tragic, Hayden Christiansen is so hot we don't care! In one Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith scene, an adult Anakin wakes up from a nightmare, treating audiences to a yummy image of him shirtless and glistening in sweat.
Han Solo...just Han Solo
Lucasfilm Ltd/20th Century Fox
Sadly, we never got to see Han Solo sans shirt, but his rugged good looks, bad-boy attitude, and that peak of chest hair will forever have us lusting after the smuggler with the heart of gold!
Sexy Chewbacca
Chewbacca is literally naked except for his bandolier in every scene—scandalous! Listen, it may not be your cup of tea, but furries need representation, too!