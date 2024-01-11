Move over L Word! Now there's scissoring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
“Kyle a few years ago was, like, shocked that we would have threesomes or talk about making out with women,” Garcelle Beauvais said.
The Real Housewives franchise is usually straight as a pin—except for the occasional gay best friend—but on Wednesday night’s episode, the ladies of Beverly Hills started talking about dipping their toes in the lady pond and even made Bravo history when they simulated an infamous lesbian sex position.
It all started when Kyle Richards asked the group, “Would you ever date a woman?” The question shocked Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke, but Garcelle Beauvais admitted to thinking about it. Then, when the other women turned the question back on Richards, she responded, “Yeah, maybe.”
“Kyle a few years ago was, like, shocked that we would have threesomes or talk about making out with women,” Beauvais said in a confessional. “Now she’s ‘open’ to a relationship with a woman? I don’t know much, but I think there’s a country song somewhere in there.”
Beauvais’ remarks were a thinly veiled reference to rumors that Richards has been having an affair with country singer Morgan Wade, even though both women deny the allegation.
During the conversation, scissoring came up, and when most of the women admitted to not knowing what that was, Richards asked Kemsley to help her demonstrate. Kemsley reclined on the ground with her legs spread while Kyle climbed on top, making them the first women to scissor on the popular reality TV network. It was quite the sight to see!
On the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: After Show, Richards addressed why she admitted to being open to dating women while sitting opposite fellow RHOBH star Erika Jayne. “Two reasons I said that. A: for shock value, B: because I’m at a place in my life where I’m just, like, I don’t know,” Richards said. “I have zero judgment.”
“That’s the best thing I’ve heard you say all day,” Jayne responded.
While Richards may be interested in exploring same-sex attraction, Jayne has already been there and done that. “I’ve been with a woman,” she said candidly. “I think it’s great to have had that experience, but I don’t think it’s for me. I really like penises. That’s how I feel, you know?”
Beauvais joked that Richards rebuked her advances when they were together: "I tried to kiss Kyle at that luncheon. I guess I’m not her type.”
“You haven’t tried to kiss me yet; I’m very offended,” Stracke quipped.
With viewers watching Richards’ marriage fall apart on screen, it will be interesting to see if she ever gets some real scissoring action in the future!