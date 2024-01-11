The Real Housewives franchise is usually straight as a pin—except for the occasional gay best friend—but on Wednesday night’s episode, the ladies of Beverly Hills started talking about dipping their toes in the lady pond and even made Bravo history when they simulated an infamous lesbian sex position.

It all started when Kyle Richards asked the group, “Would you ever date a woman?” The question shocked Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke, but Garcelle Beauvais admitted to thinking about it. Then, when the other women turned the question back on Richards, she responded, “Yeah, maybe.”

“Kyle a few years ago was, like, shocked that we would have threesomes or talk about making out with women,” Beauvais said in a confessional. “Now she’s ‘open’ to a relationship with a woman? I don’t know much, but I think there’s a country song somewhere in there.”

Beauvais’ remarks were a thinly veiled reference to rumors that Richards has been having an affair with country singer Morgan Wade, even though both women deny the allegation.

During the conversation, scissoring came up, and when most of the women admitted to not knowing what that was, Richards asked Kemsley to help her demonstrate. Kemsley reclined on the ground with her legs spread while Kyle climbed on top, making them the first women to scissor on the popular reality TV network. It was quite the sight to see!