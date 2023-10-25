Sutton On How Things Stand With Erika & Why Lisa Rinna's Exit Made 'RHOBH' Less 'Dreadful'

It looks like the dust has settled in the 90210.

The past couple of years have been wild on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and the upcoming season is going to look a little different.

Longtime cast member Lisa Rinna left the show at the end of last season and Sutton Stracke says her presence isn't necessarily missed.

"There's something a bit lighter this season that I think the audience is going to like and respond to really well. It's not as dreadful. Last season was so dark. This season, it was tough at times, but then it wasn't. Hopefully, we'll see some resolutions happening," Stracke tells PRIDE.

One thing that could be resolved this season is Stracke's strained friendship with Erika Jayne. The two have gone head-to-head for the past couple of seasons, but it looks like this season isn't so hard on the frenemies.

"I think Erika and I are in a stable place. We really do push and pull each other. You never know what you're going to get with the two us. Erika can be a really good friend or she is plotting my death. There are moments when we want to kill each other. Erika will call me out and that's okay! I call her out too. It's all good."

A hot topic right from the start of this season is Kyle Richards' separation from Mauricio Umansky. Not only do audiences watch Richards deal with her fractured marriage, but they get to see the ladies react as well.

"I was being inquisitive on what was going on in her life, which is what friends do. It wasn't digging for dirt or anything. It was just being a friend. I ask the questions now!"

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres tonight on Bravo. To see the full interview with Sutton Stracke, check out the video below.