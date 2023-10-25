Scroll To Top
Interviews

Sutton On How Things Stand With Erika & Why Lisa Rinna's Exit Made RHOBH Less "Dreadful"

Sutton On How Things Stand With Erika & Why Lisa Rinna's Exit Made 'RHOBH' Less 'Dreadful'

Sutton Stracke
Emily Shur/Bravo

Plus, why she was just as curious about Kyle and Mauricio as the rest of us.

rickycornish

It looks like the dust has settled in the 90210.

The past couple of years have been wild on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and the upcoming season is going to look a little different.

Longtime cast member Lisa Rinna left the show at the end of last season and Sutton Stracke says her presence isn't necessarily missed.

"There's something a bit lighter this season that I think the audience is going to like and respond to really well. It's not as dreadful. Last season was so dark. This season, it was tough at times, but then it wasn't. Hopefully, we'll see some resolutions happening," Stracke tells PRIDE.

One thing that could be resolved this season is Stracke's strained friendship with Erika Jayne. The two have gone head-to-head for the past couple of seasons, but it looks like this season isn't so hard on the frenemies.

"I think Erika and I are in a stable place. We really do push and pull each other. You never know what you're going to get with the two us. Erika can be a really good friend or she is plotting my death. There are moments when we want to kill each other. Erika will call me out and that's okay! I call her out too. It's all good."

A hot topic right from the start of this season is Kyle Richards' separation from Mauricio Umansky. Not only do audiences watch Richards deal with her fractured marriage, but they get to see the ladies react as well.

"I was being inquisitive on what was going on in her life, which is what friends do. It wasn't digging for dirt or anything. It was just being a friend. I ask the questions now!"

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres tonight on Bravo. To see the full interview with Sutton Stracke, check out the video below.

Sutton Stracke Says 'RHOBH' Is Less "Dreadful" Without Lisa Rinnayoutu.be

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsTVVideoViralEntertainmentCelebrities
BravoErika JayneKyle RichardsMauricio UmanskyReal Housewivescelebritiesentertainmenterika jayneinterviewsreality tvsutton stracke
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Banner Image OneOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

42 Celebrities With OFs Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Adore Delano, Ncuti Gatwa, Wayne Brady, Jade Jolie
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 40 Stars Came Out In 2023

All 16 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked
TV
Badge
gallery

All 16 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Mathew Scott Montgomery, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

22 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio