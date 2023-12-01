Morgan Wade Claims Kyle Richards Stalked Her Before They Met

You don’t have to watchThe Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to know all about the drama between star Kyle Richards and country singer Morgan Wade.



If you don’t, here is a quick recap: There have been months of rumors that Richards and her longtime husband, Mauricio Umanskey, are headed to the divorce court. Speculation has largely been that Richards is leaving Umanskey for Wade.

Now that the 13th season of RHOBH has started, fans are eagerly awaiting (and eating up) anything that will cover what’s going on with the two.

The most recent episode finally introduced Wade, who had only been mentioned in passing on screen until now. We meet Wade when Richards gets her sixth tattoo, which has already been a topic of argument between her and Umanskey.

When Wade shows up at the tattoo shop in the show, Richards tells her, “People are really confused by our friendship.” This prompted the tattoo artist to ask how they first met. Wade replies, “She stalked me.”





While this particular clip had already been shown in the season trailer, we got to hear Richards’ answer. She admitted, “I did, I stalked her. I did. I heard Morgan’s music and I was like, ‘Oh my God. Who is that girl with this voice and these lyrics?’ And I followed her.”

“My friends started freaking out because you started sharing it on your [Instagram] Story,” Wade continued, noting that they were awed by her celebrity status and interest.

Richards admitted she wanted Wade’s attention, and later in the episode explained that she liked her because she is “100 percent herself. No excuses, no apologies. And there was something very freeing about that to me. I was always someone who was so worried about everything being so together and perfect that honestly was just really taken by that.”

A few days ago, when Richards’ sister, Kathy Hilton, was asked about Richards and Umanskey’s relationship status on The Today Show, she said it broke her heart, but, “Kyle is the youngest, she’s the strongest, the bossiest. She’s resilient.”

When asked if she thought they’d get back together, she said, “Seriously? You’re asking me? There’s no way Kyle would’ve gone this far unless she really thought about it.”

Tune into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo on Wednesdays 8/7c, or stream the entire series (including the new episodes) on Peacock.