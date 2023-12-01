Scroll To Top
TV

Morgan Wade Claims Kyle Richards Stalked Her Before They Met

Morgan Wade Claims Kyle Richards Stalked Her Before They Met

​Morgan Wade Claims Kyle Richards Is A Stalker​
YouTube/Morgan Wade

Will we ever get to the bottom of what's going on?

@andrewjstillman

You don’t have to watchThe Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to know all about the drama between star Kyle Richards and country singer Morgan Wade.

If you don’t, here is a quick recap: There have been months of rumors that Richards and her longtime husband, Mauricio Umanskey, are headed to the divorce court. Speculation has largely been that Richards is leaving Umanskey for Wade.

Now that the 13th season of RHOBH has started, fans are eagerly awaiting (and eating up) anything that will cover what’s going on with the two.

The most recent episode finally introduced Wade, who had only been mentioned in passing on screen until now. We meet Wade when Richards gets her sixth tattoo, which has already been a topic of argument between her and Umanskey.

When Wade shows up at the tattoo shop in the show, Richards tells her, “People are really confused by our friendship.” This prompted the tattoo artist to ask how they first met. Wade replies, “She stalked me.”


While this particular clip had already been shown in the season trailer, we got to hear Richards’ answer. She admitted, “I did, I stalked her. I did. I heard Morgan’s music and I was like, ‘Oh my God. Who is that girl with this voice and these lyrics?’ And I followed her.”

“My friends started freaking out because you started sharing it on your [Instagram] Story,” Wade continued, noting that they were awed by her celebrity status and interest.

Richards admitted she wanted Wade’s attention, and later in the episode explained that she liked her because she is “100 percent herself. No excuses, no apologies. And there was something very freeing about that to me. I was always someone who was so worried about everything being so together and perfect that honestly was just really taken by that.”

A few days ago, when Richards’ sister, Kathy Hilton, was asked about Richards and Umanskey’s relationship status on The Today Show, she said it broke her heart, but, “Kyle is the youngest, she’s the strongest, the bossiest. She’s resilient.”

When asked if she thought they’d get back together, she said, “Seriously? You’re asking me? There’s no way Kyle would’ve gone this far unless she really thought about it.”

Tune into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo on Wednesdays 8/7c, or stream the entire series (including the new episodes) on Peacock.

From Your Site Articles
TVEntertainmentMusicCelebrities
kyle richardsmorgan wadebravopeacockmauricio umanskyreal housewives of beverly hills
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

43 Celebrities With OFs Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Karan Brar, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 43 Stars Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Mathew Scott Montgomery, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

22 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

25 Sex Toys Every Gay Man Should Own
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Sex Toys Every Gay Man Should Own

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio