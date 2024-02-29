Watch Andy Cohen die of embarrassment over a video of him go-go dancing with his 'tiny hiney'

Bravo host Andy Cohen may be having a rough week as he dealt with a lawsuit accusing him of using cocaine with Real Housewives cast members, but his true embarrassment came when Kelly Clarkson pulled out an old video of him go-go dancing.

Today, on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 41-year-old singer asked Cohen about his days as a go-go dancer and even showed a video of his performance for the hit ‘80s band the B-52s.

“You have very good producers,” Cohen said, clearly impressed and surprised that they were able to find this out. “I did go-go dance for the B-52’s twice just as a lark for fun. I love the B-52’s.”