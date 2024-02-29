Scroll To Top
Entertainment

Watch Andy Cohen die of embarrassment over a video of him go-go dancing with his 'tiny hiney'

Andy Cohen and Kelly Clarkson on the Kelly Clarkson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show

Kelly Clarkson unearthed the old video, saying, “Just turning everyone on.”

Bravo host Andy Cohen may be having a rough week as he dealt with a lawsuit accusing him of using cocaine with Real Housewives cast members, but his true embarrassment came when Kelly Clarkson pulled out an old video of him go-go dancing.

Today, on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 41-year-old singer asked Cohen about his days as a go-go dancer and even showed a video of his performance for the hit ‘80s band the B-52s.

“You have very good producers,” Cohen said, clearly impressed and surprised that they were able to find this out. “I did go-go dance for the B-52’s twice just as a lark for fun. I love the B-52’s.”

Clarkson responded, “Don’t fight your true passion,” before the Watch What Happens Live host said, “No, I know. Listen, it’s true. And now the idea of dancing in public absolutely terrifies me.”

Cohen then explained that he loves to dance but hates dancing “in front of the cameras.”

Not to be deterred, the former American Idol winner said that she’ll dance anywhere. “Who cares? That’s what I say,” Clarkson said. “I embarrass my family in Lowes. We’ll be like walking around and I’ll just be like body-rolling. Any chance I can embarrass someone.”

The “Stronger” singer then made everyone’s day when she broke out video footage of Cohen dancing it his heart out.

Cohen begins slouching down in his seat out of embarrassment while the video of him dancing in purple sequined pants and a green and blue t-shirt plays. Sadly, the reality TV bigwig isn’t shirtless and in booty shorts like a typical go-go dancer.

“Just turning everyone on,” Clarkson said before Cohen quipped, “White man dances.

While the dance skills Cohen was showing off in the old video were…interesting, it was his sparkly pants that really caught Clarkson's eye, leading to a playful chat about his derriere.“Can you talk about the pants, though? The pants are pretty spectacular. White boy with a booty. It was nice,” Clarkson said.

“It was a tiny little hiney,” Cohen responded.

“Not a tiny hiney! That was nice,” she shot back. “It sparkled. It shined. It had a moment.” Then as the audience began to cheer, Cohen joked, “They’re clapping for my butt.”

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she's not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

