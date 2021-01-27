As Ellen DeGeneres Show Ratings Slip, Kelly Clarkson Primed to Replace

Following last year's series of controversies, The Ellen DeGeneres Show could be on its way out the door with Kelly Clarkson's talk show lined up as a replacement.

Since the debut of its eighteenth season last September, the show's ratings have slipped eight percent. Some theorize it has to do with the accusations regarding DeGeneres' behavior and toxic workplace conditions.

According to Page Six, The Kelly Clarkson Show has grown into a hit and matched DeGeneres' ratings for the first time last month. Since DeGeneres has just one year left of her NBC contract and might not wish to renew, some are theorizing that Clarkson's show might claim Degeneres' time slot.

"DeGeneres owns the rights to her show," the publication reported. "It’s impossible to replace her without launching a fresh format with a new host. However, Ellen show producers at Telepictures want to keep the prestigious time slot." An anonymous, inside source also told Page Six that, "Telepictures knows Ellen wants out, but execs want to keep the time slots and put another host in her place."

The future of both shows seems uncertain, but is daytime television ready for this kind of shakeup? We'll just have to wait and see.