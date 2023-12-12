Scroll To Top
Watch Anderson Cooper Do A Spit Take When Gayle King Asks *This* NSFW Question About Andy Cohen

(L to R) Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper, and Gayle King
Shutterstock; WWHL/YouTube

Gayle King is asking the questions on all of our minds!

While Andy Cohen is well known for asking celebrities probing questions on his show Watch What Happens Live, iconic news anchor Gayle King turned the tables on the television host when she asked a question so funny Anderson Cooper did a literal spit take!

On Monday, King and Cooper joined the Bravo host for a rapid-fire interview game in which Cohen spins a wheel to ask random questions, PageSix reports.

He started with a softball question—whether Cooper would date someone who called his mother his best friend—before moving into naughtier territory.

Next, Cohen asked the famed CNN journalist whether he would consider bringing "a third into the bedroom," Cooper answered with a resounding "No."

"Oh, really," Cohen teased before adding, "I forgot we're on TV."

Cohen then asked if he liked baby talk in the bedroom—again, no—before getting a little raunchier by asking if he enjoys "nipple play."

"We love nipple play!" Cohen said. "You know, my nipples are hardwired for pleasure, Anderson."

Cooper just covered his face and said, laughing, "I really don't want to know that."

King then let Cohen know she had seen the infamous video of the 55-year-old host playing with the nipples of a man sitting in his lap at a nightclub during Pride and had almost picked up the phone to call and tell him about it. "I will thank you that you didn't; it was enough that my mother saw it."

After the game, King interrupted to ask, "Andy, can I ask why you know that Anderson is open to threesomes in the bedroom?" which caused Cooper to do a hilarious spit take.

"Are you okay, dear?" King asked as Cooper reached down to wipe his drink off the carpet. "Clean up on aisle three."

Cohen seemed stunned into silence before saying, "The control room is freaking out in my ear because they know I'm silently freaking out."

Then he finally answered King's question, "Just because … mother's intuition."

This comes just months after Cohen joked that he and Cooper could "have some good threesomes" while appearing on Sherri Shepherd's eponymous talk show, Sherri!

"We could have some good threesomes, me and Anderson," Cohen quipped. "That is what it would take because we are truly just friends."

CelebritiesEntertainment
anderson cooperandy cohengayle kingwatch what happens livewwhlbravo
