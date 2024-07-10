10 best LGBTQ+ movies in 2024 (so far)

Amazon MGM Studios; A24; Metro Goldwyn Mayer
We are in the middle of a fabulous year for LGBTQ+ movies! We may only be at the halfway point, but so far, 2024 has been providing us with an embarrassment of riches when it comes to queer cinema.
Let’s be honest: some years, the choices are scarce, and you only have a few movies to choose from. But not this year. In 2024 we’re getting complex queer characters, exciting original stories, and films covering just about every genre your heart desires.
From muscular lesbians to throuples to musical numbers, there is something for every taste!
10. Femme
LGBTQ+ erotic thrillers are few and far between, but so far, 2024 has gifted us with two. British queer thriller Femme is dark, twisted, with a main character hell-bent on revenge. The movie follows Jules, who performs as drag queen Aphrodite Banks, as he seeks revenge after suffering a homophobic attack, but things get complicated when he stumbles upon his attacker in a gay sauna.
9. Am I OK?
Directed by lesbian comic Tig Notaro, this Dakota Johnson staring dramedy is based on the life of Lauren Pomerantz, an Emmy-winning writer for The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Am I Ok? follows 32-year-old Lucy as she explores the dating world after coming out later in life.
8. Good Grief
Written, directed, and starring Dan Levy, this poignant queer love story follows Oliver (Levy) as he sets off on a journey to Paris with his friends a year after his husband passed away in the hopes of learning some hard truths. Unlike a typical romance, Good Grief explores all of the complicated, messy parts of relationships and will have you reaching for the tissues.
7. The People's Joker
This one may be hard to get your hands on for now—there are unfortunate copy right issues that have yet to be resolved—but it'll be well worth the wait when it finally gets a streaming release. This Joker parody is a queer coming-of-age movie that follows The Joker, a struggling comedian played by director and star Vera Drew, as they are forced to take their comedy underground when it's outlawed in Arkham.
6. Problemista
We knew Julio Torres was hilarious after we saw his Papyrus sketch on Saturday Night Live. Then he made laugh even more with his show Los Espooky's, which he co-created and starred in. But you can really see his true talent in his new film Problemista, about a man who leaves his home in El Salvador to pursue his dream of being a toy maker in New York City. It's a whimsical, quirky comedy starring Torres, alongside Tilda Swinton, that shows off his ability to make audiences laugh while also tackling complicated political issues like immigration.
5. Mean Girls
Based on a musical stage adaptation of the 2004 Lindsay Lohan-starring movie of the same name, Mean Girls delivers all of the high school drama and biting humor of the original but with a musical twist. Plus, queer fave Reneé Rapp stars as the iconic head of the Plastics Regina George.
4. Challengers
A sports movie about tennis stars might not sound up your alley, but everyone has been talking about this one for a reason. Visionary gay director Luca Guadagnino's romance stars Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor in a captivating love triangle that is just as steamy (and queer) as the trailer promises. It may be set in the world of professional tennis, but the film is really about the complicated relationships between the three main characters.
3. I Saw the TV Glow
I Saw the TV Glow is billed as a horror movie, but don't let that stop you from checking it out if you're a bit squeamish.This devastatingly beautiful film is more of a trans allegory wrapped in a mystery than a bloody horror flick. Not only is this film about the experience of growing up trans but it was written and directed by Jane Schoenbrun about their ownexperience with transitioning. While the film is a deeply personal exploration of what happens when you deny your trans identity, its themes of isolation and feeling different from everyone around you are universal.
2. Drive-Away Dolls
This raunchy lesbian road trip movie from the mind of Ethan Cohen was one of the most surprising movies of the year. It's unapologetically queer, hilarious, and has twists and turns that will keep you guessing until the end. Add in Beanie Feldstein and Pedro Pascal in supporting roles, and you've got yourself a banger!
1. Love Lies Bleeding
One of the most talked about movies of the year, Love Lies Bleeding, has everything you could ask for. It's an erotic thriller full of steamy sex scenes, exciting plot twists, '80s style, and a love story between Kristen Stewart with a mullet and a muscular Katy O'Brian — both of whom will leave you breathless. What more could you ask for?
