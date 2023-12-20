The Best LGBTQ+ Movies of 2023, Yes This Ranking Is Definitive Don't @ Us

A great year for queer cinema!
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures / Searchlight Pictures / IFC Films
For decades now, we’ve been advocating, arguing, and pushing for more mainstream movies that feature LGBTQ+ characters and storylines. It’s undeniable that we’ve been making huge strides in recent years, which brings us to a brilliant 2023 when it comes to queer cinema.
From big-budget productions to powerful indies to audience-pleasing movies to critically-acclaimed films, we had a wide range of titles to pick from when making these best-of listicles. It should always be noted that lists are always subjective – no matter the publication, the writer, or the Letterboxd profile. If you already have a list, do take this time to compare it with ours. And if you’re still behind on most of these movies, consider adding these projects to your queue as soon as you can!
Scroll through to find out which LGBTQ+ films we loved the most in 2023.
10. ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’
Let’s start with a fan-favorite LGBTQ+ rom-com that made waves this year! Based on Casey McQuiston’s novel Red, White & Royal Blue, this live-action movie from Prime Video told the love story between the First Son of the United States, Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez), and a British Prince, Henry (Nicholas Galitzine). Fans went crazy for this couple, and petitions for a sequel are already in motion.
9. ‘Dicks: The Musical’
The very gay minds of Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp wrote and starred in A24’s Dicks: The Musical, one of the wildest musicals in cinema history. Everything about this movie was gay, gay, GAY! The songs were amazing and hilarious, the actors were acting for their lives, we got a special cameo from Megan Thee Stallion, and Bowen Yang played God herself. What more can you ask for?!
8. ‘Bottoms’
Oh, your straight-bro friends liked Superbad? Hold our beer. Emma Seligman’s Bottoms was not only one of the funniest movies of 2023, and one of the best high school satires we’ve ever seen. Bottoms told the story of two lesbian best friends, PJ (Rachel Sennott) and Josie (Ayo Edebiri), as they created a fake Fight Club-style group to lure in the popular high school girls they had a crush on. This is a roller-coaster of a movie that has you laughing from start to finish.
7. ‘Rustin’
The very real story of civil rights activist Bayard Rustin was buried for many years due to the fact that he was a gay man. Nonetheless, Rustin was a very important person to the movement, working right along icons like Martin Luther King Jr. Written by Julian Breece and Dustin Lance Black, Netflix’s Rustin brings the life story and contributions of this queer Black activist to the forefront. The titular character is played by Colman Domingo, who is sure to get an Academy Award nomination for this performance.
6. ‘Nyad’
Another important story of a real-life queer hero was brought to life in Nyad, which told the story of Diana Nyad (Annette Bening) and Bonnie Stoll (Jodie Foster). The film focused on the dynamics between these two women, as well as Nyad’s years-long efforts to swim from Cuba to Florida between 2011 and 2013. This Netflix film also has incredible performances from Bening and Foster, who are definitely awards contenders this season.
5. ‘Passages’
Passages is the latest film from writer-director Ira Sachs and cowriter Mauricio Zacharias. The film follows a gay couple, Tomas (Franz Rogowski) and Martin (Ben Whishaw), facing a crisis as Tomas gets in an affair with a woman, Agathe (Adèle Exarchopoulos). As of this writing, Passages has a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the best-reviewed queer films of the year.
4. ‘Saltburn’
The gays were thirsty for some action between Oliver (Barry Keoghan) and Felix (Jacob Elordi) in Saltburn. Even though that didn’t happen, the film included several steamy scenes of Oliver allowing his obsession with Felix just take over him. We also got plenty of sex scenes of Oliver with Farleigh (Archie Madekwe) and with Venetia (Alison Oliver). From writer-director Emerald Fennell, Saltburn is one of the queerest and most twisted films of the year, with an unhinged performance by Keoghan that should be getting lots of accolades this awards season.
3. ‘Anatomy of a Fall’
Andrea Pallaoro’s Monica is one of the most exquisite movies of the year. Unlike many other projects that came before it, Monica shows a truly three-dimensional experience of a trans woman as a human being who, just like anyone else, longs for family, friends, happiness, belonging, sex, love, acceptance, and fulfillment. Trace Lysette’s performance as the titular character is powerfully quiet, spectacularly layered, and more than deserving of turning her into the first trans woman to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress.
2. ‘Monica’
Andrea Pallaoro’s Monica is one of the most exquisite movies of the year. Unlike many other projects that came before it, Monica shows a truly three-dimensional experience of a trans woman as a human being who, just like anyone else, longs for family, friends, happiness, belonging, sex, love, acceptance, and fulfillment. Trace Lysette’s performance as the titular character is powerfully quiet, spectacularly layered, and more than deserving of turning her into the first trans woman to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress.
1. ‘All of Us Strangers’
It’s really hard not to place All of Us Strangers in the no. one spot for best LGBTQ+ movie of 2023. The fantastical story of Adam (Andrew Scott) falling in love with Harry (Paul Mescal) and seeing the ghosts of his parents (played by Claire Foy and Jamie Bell) is an absolute wonder. The performances from those four main actors are also phenomenal and mesmerizing, a real credit to writer-director Andrew Haigh. All of Us Strangers is a triumph, particularly in a time like 2023.