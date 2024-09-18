15 movies with bisexual guy characters & where to watch them
| 09/18/24
We know finding bisexual male characters in TV shows can be pretty hard to do, but finding bi guys in movies can also be extremely difficult. Sometimes characters who might be bisexual are largely marketed as gay, while other characters fall into harmful stereotypes.
These 15 bisexual movies aren’t always perfect representations, but they do feature three-dimensional bi guys as major characters...
Representation matters and even messy bisexuals deserve representation, too! Passages follows a married bisexual man whose life and marriage gets rocky when he enters into a romance with a young woman. It's a fresh twist on the bisexual trope that typically sees the "straying" or "illicit" element of the triangle being the same-sex romance.
Where to watch:
This incredible and steamy film introduced much of the world to not only Gael Garcia Bernal but Diego Luna as well — and we've never looked back! The film sees two best friends heading out on a road trip with a beautiful older woman and embarking on an adventure of self-discovery that leads to them, well, discovering each other.
Where to watch: IFC
Paul Verhoeven has made a career of telling stories about dangerous and complicated bisexuals and one of his earliest, The Fourth Man remains one of his best. In this neo-noir Gerard Reve (Jeroen Krabbe) is a novelist and an alcholoic who is seduced by a widow (very Verhoeven) only to find himself caught up in a web of murderous steamy intrigue.
Where to watch: Internet Archive
If there are two things that the "merc with the mouth" is gonna with maximum effort is cause bodily harm and relentlessly flirt with every buff dude in sight. Do we see him actually hook up with any of them, no, it's a Marvel movie after all, but no character is more gleefully and unappologetically into both girlies and guys than Deadpool.
Where to watch: Max
The churro scene that launched a thousand bisexual boners! Luca Guadagnino knows how to reach and grab his audiences by the libido like no other, case and point his latest film, a twist on the traditional bisexual love triangle that sees so much heat on and off the court between its two male leads Art and Patrick. Between this and the sheer existence of Zendaya, there is no way that this movie won't be sighted as a bisexual awakening film to a whole new generation of bis.
Where to watch:
This semi-sequel, semi-remake of the iconic Wiccan '90s fave, The Craft: Legacy may not live up to the original's charm but there is one aspect that this film got right, its surprise bisexual character. While normally we don't love someone's sexuality being treated like a big twist, it's done so sweetly and so powerfully here, we are happy to make an exception.
When the girls join forces to cast a spell on the class bully Timmy (Red, White & Royal Blue's Nicholas Galitzine) they end up entering into a heartfelt friendship with the reformed troll, who one night opens up in a moving monologue about his bisexuality, and his struggles with his identity. It's heartfelt and beautifully real.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Sunday Bloody Sunday was a groundbreaking 1971 British drama that follows a middle-aged doctor, Daniel Hirsh, and a woman in her 30s, Alex Greville, who are both involved in a love triangle with bisexual artist Bob Elkin. John Schlesinger’s previous film, Midnight Cowboy, portrayed a character struggling with his sexual orientation, but the characters in Sunday Bloody Sunday are relatively well-adjusted and successful.
Where to watch: Tubi
The Comedian follows Ed, a call-center operator who moonlights as a stand-up comedian. He falls for a man he meets on a night bus, but their relationship is complicated when Ed starts to develop feelings for his female roommate.
Where to watch: Netflix
Alfred Kinsey definitely did some personal research to develop his famous sexual expression scale. The 2004 biographical drama is interspersed with flashbacks from Kinsey’s childhood and young adulthood and stars Liam Neeson as the adult Kinsey.
Where to watch: Prime Video
For some reason, Michael Chabon’s novels are never really that well adapted for film. The Mysteries of Pittsburgh movie isn’t nearly as good as the book, but there are two bisexual characters in the film—Art and Cleveland (though Cleveland was straight in the book)—so if you just want to watch a movie where there’s actually more than one bi guy, it’s worth streaming.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Love Songs (Les Chansons d’amour) is a moody French musical directed by Christophe Honoré with music by Alex Beaupain, and basically everyone is bisexual. The film starts by introducing Julie, Ismaël, and Alice who are in a polyamorous relationship (though Julie seems less than okay with their arrangement).
Spoilers ahead!
When Julie suddenly dies, Alice and Ismaël are left to grieve, and eventually, move on with new partners. Ismaël is still grieving, but when he meets Erwann, the fog starts to lift.
Where to watch: Plex
While Liza Minnelli and Joel Grey might steal the show in Bob Fosse’s 1972 Cabaret, Michael York plays a bisexual teacher and writer (based on Christopher Isherwood) who navigates two complicated relationships that intersect.
Where to watch: Prime Video
This 2013 drama directed by Steven Soderbergh dramatizes the last ten years of Liberace’s life, and the rocky relationship he had with his bisexual partner, Scott Thorson. The film is based on Thorson’s memoir of the same name.
Where to watch: Max
Glue is a 2006 Argentine movie set in a small, Patagonia town. Lucas plays in a punk band with his friend Nacho. When they meet Andrea, the three teenagers try to escape boredom with sexual exploration and drug use.
Where to watch: Not currently streaming online.
The 2018 period drama (that was led by our faves Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie) featured Jack Lowden as Lord Darnley, Mary's second husband. Although he met a very sad, unfortunate fate, the film does showcase his bisexuality, since he had relationships with men and with Mary.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.
