We've Been Waiting Years for The Craft: Legacy's Badass, Queer Coven

24 years after the original film became a cult classic, The Craft is being remade for a new generation.

Just in time for Halloween, Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Zoey Luna, and Lovie Simone star in The Craft: Legacy as the teenage coven whose witchy tendencies land them in otherworldly hijinks.

For Luna, the film is her breakout role. We first met the 19-year-old a few years ago when she appeared on HBO's docu-series 15: A Quinceañera Story and shared her inspiring story as a transgender teenager coming of age in Los Angeles. We're so proud to see her growth!

The first trailer shows the girls brewing up revenge on the boys that cross them while the creepiest cover of "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" plays, so you just now things are going to get hellish.

The Craft: Legacy premieres October 28 on demand. Watch the trailer below!