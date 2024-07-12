Danny Ramirez joins Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Haynes film about 'intense lovers'

Danny Ramirez has a new movie on the way!

The On My Block star has signed on to star in Todd Haynes' next film about "intense lovers," alongside Joaquin Phoenix. The movie, which doesn't yet have a title, was previously described by the director as "a love story between two men, based on an original, very audacious scenario."

Last September, he told Variety that the film is set in the 1930s and follows a corrupt cop and his lover who have to flee California for Mexico.

The project will mark Phoenix's first explicitly gay role, which is particularly notable considering he's the one who brought the idea to Haynes in the first place. The two then worked together with screenwriter John Raymond to craft the idea into a full narrative.

"And Joaquin was pushing it further into more dangerous territory, sexually," he said .

Meanwhile, Ramirez has gained a devoted fan base over the years, starring in On My Block, The Falcon and Winter Soldier and Top Gun: Maverick. The excitement for him joining the film is already on full display on social media.