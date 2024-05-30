25 HILARIOUS reactions to the Wolverine popcorn bucket that looks like a *ahem* sex toy

You're going to need lots of butter for this one!
The Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket has been revealed and it's so scandalous it rivals the one created to promote Dune 2!
Today, star Ryan Reynolds teased the new popcorn bucket that looks more like a sex toy than something you would…munch…popcorn from by posting a suggestive ad on X (formerly Twitter) that leaves little to the imagination.
In the ad, the camera slowly pans over the popcorn bucket's gaping mouth and pink tongue before Deadpool's gloved hand caresses it. Then, popcorn falls onto the bucket's "face," and melted butter drips down the side. The bucket also has "Designed by Deadpool" scrawled in red ink on the side. If it didn't depict movie-theater popcorn, it would be veryNSFW. Who knew popcorn could be so dirty? Considering Deadpool is canonically pansexual, the ad is giving us all kinds of ideas!
"Years from now they will look back at 2024 as the year the War of the Popcorn Buckets began," Reynolds wrote alongside the ad, referencing the Dune 2 popcorn bucket that looked remarkably similar to a Fleshlight. Hugh Jackman — who plays Wolverine opposite Reynolds' Deadpool — also posted the ad on X with the caption, "Don't try to butter me up." We see what you did there!
Comedian Patton Oswalt also got in on the fun, "So, Ryan — this Wolverine popcorn bucket. Is it currently seeing anyone? Asking for a friend," he wrote on X. Nightmare Cinema director Joe Russo also quipped, "Ya know, DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE leaned in so far here, they kinda "sucked" the fun out of making jokes about f—king the popcorn bucket." But they weren't the only ones; people ran to social media the minute the ad came out to make hilariously raunchy jokes about the popcorn buckets that might be more at home in a sex shop than a movie theater concession stand.
There's no word yet on which theater chains will carry the popcorn bucket or how much it will cost. Deadpool & Wolverine will premiere in theaters on July 26, 2024.