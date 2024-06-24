Scroll To Top
Freaky Friday production has officially begun & this pic is hitting us right in the childhood

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan
Courtesy of Disney

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are back on set and we are ready to experience joy all over again.

rachiepants

Listen, we deserve nice things! And seeing Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reunited on the set of Freaky Friday (the sequel) is giving us all the feels.

Today Disney shared its first photo from the set of Curtis and Lohan hanging out together by their trailers and we love to see it. Both stars reprise their roles Tess and Anna Coleman for more body switching shenanigans. Also returning for the film are Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao. Joining the hilarity this time around are Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Never Have I Ever face Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

@disneystudios

The band’s back together and coming to theaters in 2025 🤘. The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production!

Taking over directorial duties from Mark Waters, is out director Nisha Ganatra for this film that sees a new “multigenerational twist.” The film will pick up several years after the last time Tess and Anna switched places and experience an epic identity crisis. Now Anna is a mother herself and is about to become a stepdaughter as well. They will have to navigate not only the challenges of blending families, but the very complicated dynamics when, ahem, lightning strikes again for the mother daughter duo.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan

Courtesy of Disney

The film is just beginning production now and is set to hit theaters in 2025. We can't wait.

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

