15 HILARIOUS reactions to Jason Momoa's TRAGIC wig in 'A Minecraft Movie', we're CACKLING

- YouTube
A good wig should be undetectable and blend into the background of a movie, but Jason Momoa’s tragic Party City wig he’s sporting in the A Minecraft Movie trailer is so egregious he’s being roasted on social media.
In the trailer released last week for the movie adaptation of the popular video game, Momoa is wearing a hot pink fringed leather jacket, his usual full beard, and a blonde Karen wig that has us rethinking our attraction to the normally sexy actor. And it’s not just that the wig is bad, but so is the haircut. Why did they give him bangs? Were they trying to capitalize on the popularity of Ken from the Barbie movie? Did his character make a poor decision after a bad breakup? Our questions are endless.
We once wrote that Momoa could pull off any hairstyle, but we were wrong. Honestly, this level of bad wiggery is homophobic. GLAAD and HRC should be investigating.
In fact, it’s so bad that people are taking to social media in droves just to roast the Aquaman hunk. Some people pointed out that Momoa didn’t need a wig because he already has long hair, while others questioned why they clearly spent money on CGI but not a half-decent wig. One person wrote, “what did jason momoa do to deserve being styled so horrendously in the minecraft movie” and someone else posted, “Jason Momoa in a blond wig & pink jacket isn’t the problem. The problem is we’re in the wrong timeline, as I long suspected.”
Keep scrolling to see the funniest reactions to Jason Momoa’s embarrassingly bad wig!