5 Moments From The 'Rustin' Trailer That Thrilled Us

Colman Domingo’s upcoming movie Rustin isn’t being released until next month, but Netflix dropped the first full-length trailer today and now we are even more excited for the civil rights era biopic.

In the film, Domingo plays gay civil rights leader Bayard Rustin who was the mastermind behind the March on Washington in 1963. Rustin was one of the main architects behind the historic rally, but because he was a gay Black man his legacy has mostly been erased from history.

Many people might not know his name, but Rustin introduced Martin Luther King Jr. to nonviolent tactics, helped to organize the Montgomery Bus Boycott, and was one of the creators of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. But he was frequently relegated to working in the shadows because of his sexuality. Rustin was even arrested and sentenced to 60 days in jail for “lewd vagrancy,” a charge frequently used to criminalize homosexuality.

In the trailer, we see Domingo as Rustin formulating plans for the March on Washington, getting young people excited to participate, and butting up against the “old guard” of civil rights leaders like Roy Wilkins played by Chris Rock and A. Phillip Randolph played by Glynn Turman. The film also stars Aml Ameen as King alongside Gus Halper, CCH Pounder, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Johnny Ramey, Michael Potts, Jeffrey Wright, and Audra McDonald. Rustin will have a limited theatrical release starting November 3 before arriving on Netflix on November 17.

Check out some of our favorite moments from the trailer below!

1. Queer excellence We love that out gay actor Colman Domingo is starring as a gay civil rights leader whose legacy has been largely hidden because of his sexuality.

2. Change maker Domingo perfectly portrays the strength and exuberance it took to organize the March on Washington when so many odds were stacked against them.

3. That kiss Some movies gloss over a gay person's romantic relationships, so we're excited that there was a kiss in the trailer. While we don't know who Rustin is kissing, in real life he began dating his partner Walter Naegle in 1970 and the two were together until Rustin's death.

4. The scale of the March on Washington It's incredible to see the sheer number of people who participated in the historic march for civil rights.