9 of the gayest moments at the 2024 Grammy Awards

The 2024 Grammy Awards took place Sunday night in Los Angeles, and fortunately, this particular event seemed to sidestep some of the major faux pas entertainment lovers dealt with watching the Golden Globes last month. In other words, we just got to celebrate some of the best music to come out of the past year—and we got to have a gay ole time while doing so.

There was no shortage of LGBTQ+ nominees and performers at this year’s Grammys, and some queer icons got their flowers as well. From an emotional win for Victoria Monét to Tracy Chapman finally getting her due with “Fast Car” all these years later, let’s take a look at some of the absolute gayest moments the night had to offer.

1. Miley Cyrus thanking her “main gays.”

2. Victoria Monét winning best new artist after years penning hits for other artists.

3. This touching performance from Joni Mitchell and Brandi Carlile.

4. “Padam Padam” snagging Best Pop Dance Recording.

5. Everything going on with Billie Eilish here.

6. boygenius winning a Grammy after announcing a hiatus.

7. This Dua Lipa performance. Don’t question it.

8. Gay icon Celine Dion presenting Album of the Year.