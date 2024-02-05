Scroll To Top
9 of the gayest moments at the 2024 Grammy Awards

Miley Cyrus, Victoria Monet, Tracy Chapman
CBS

The LGBTQ+ community just keeps on winning.

rachelkiley

The 2024 Grammy Awards took place Sunday night in Los Angeles, and fortunately, this particular event seemed to sidestep some of the major faux pas entertainment lovers dealt with watching the Golden Globes last month. In other words, we just got to celebrate some of the best music to come out of the past year—and we got to have a gay ole time while doing so.

There was no shortage of LGBTQ+ nominees and performers at this year’s Grammys, and some queer icons got their flowers as well. From an emotional win for Victoria Monét to Tracy Chapman finally getting her due with “Fast Car” all these years later, let’s take a look at some of the absolute gayest moments the night had to offer.

1. Miley Cyrus thanking her “main gays.”

2. Victoria Monét winning best new artist after years penning hits for other artists.

3. This touching performance from Joni Mitchell and Brandi Carlile.

4. “Padam Padam” snagging Best Pop Dance Recording.

5. Everything going on with Billie Eilish here.

6. boygenius winning a Grammy after announcing a hiatus.

7. This Dua Lipa performance. Don’t question it.

8. Gay icon Celine Dion presenting Album of the Year.

9. Tracy Chapman performing lesbian anthem “Fast Car.”

The best moment of the night, hands down.

MusicEntertainment
billie eilishboygeniusbrandi carlileceline diondua lipafast cargrammy awardsjoni mitchellmiley cyruspadam padamtracy chapmanvictoria monet
Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

