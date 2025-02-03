​16 Sapphic moments at the 2025 Grammy Awards that prove that they *are* the moment

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards took place in Los Angeles over the weekend, and queer musicians made a big splash throughout the night. But even when they weren't winning awards and making phenomenal speeches, they still had our attention! Let's take a look at some of the best moments of the night from our faves.

1. Cynthia Erivo performing "Fly Me to the Moon" Erivo was one of several artists who performed in tribute to the late Quincy Jones. And to no one's surprise, she absolutely nailed it.

2. St. Vincent casually revealing she has a wife and daughter "There have always been queer people in the history of the world and especially in music, and so I think there’s a bunch of queer people celebrated this year especially," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "And that’s great, of course it’s great."

3. Chappell Roan shouting out trans people on the red carpet "It's brutal right now, but trans people have always existed, and they will forever exist, and they will never no matter what happens take trans joy away, and that has to be protected more than anything," she said.

4. This viral moment from Doechii Host Trevor Noah's joke about immigration simply did not land, and Doechii's reaction getting caught in 4K like that was too real.

5. Miley Cyrus shouting out Beyoncé "II Most Wanted" won for best country duo/group performance, meaning Cyrus has now won a Grammy for country music before her father.

6. Taylor Swift and Cynthia Erivo recreating the Holding Space meme Gonna need a reaction from Ariana Grande, stat.

7. Chappell Roan performing "Pink Pony Club" "chappell roan really brought the lesbian guitar crawl to the #GRAMMYs," one viewer remarked.

8. ...and Janelle Monaé singing along to "Pink Pony Club" Flawless cut, camera person!

9. Clairo's red carpet reaction "Umm…" Real.

10. Queen Latifah cheerleading backstage "Let's go!"

11. This photo Billie Eilish may have gotten snubbed this year, but we're so glad she was there all the same.

12. Lady Gaga shouting out trans people in her acceptance speech "Trans people are not invisible. Trans people deserve love," she said. "The queer community deserves to be lifted up."

13. This look from SZA Look, she probably didn't mean to throw shade here, but the cutaway was still such a mood.

14. Cardi B presenting Doechii with Best Rap Album "cardi b presenting the grammy for best rap album to doechii… they are the only female rappers to win this award since lauryn hill."

15. Chappell Roan winning Best New Artist A lesbian winning Best New Artist at the Grammys is a big deal, especially right now. And in typical fashion for Roan, she used her speech to advocate for better protections for new artists in the music industry.