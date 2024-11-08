The Grammy nominations have arrived — here's who the gays are rooting for

It's a battle of the pop girls!
The 2025 Grammy Awards are only a few months away and the stan wars are in full effect as the nominations just dropped.
2024 has undeniably been an iconic year in music, especially for women. From Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift's emotional albums to the explosion of three pop girlies — Sabrina Carpenter, Charli xcx and Chappell Roan — this year hasn't been like any other.
With the nominations officially announced by the Recording Academy today, here's who we're hoping will take home the gold in February.
Record of the Year
Nominations:
“Now and Then” – The Beatles
“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Beyoncé
“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter
“360” – Charli xcx
“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan
“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone
Our Pick:
“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter
Album of the Year
Nominations:
New Blue Sun – André 3000
COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé
Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
BRAT – Charli xcx
Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan the Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift
Our Pick:
BRAT – Charli xcx
Song of the Year
Nominations:
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)
“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Die With A Smile” – Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)
“Fortnight” – Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone)
“Good Luck, Babe!” – Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)
“Please Please Please” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)
“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Our Pick:
“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best New Artist
Nominations:
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
RAYE
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Our Pick:
Chappell Roan
Best Pop Vocal Album
Nominations:
Short n’ Sweet –Sabrina Carpenter
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish
eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande
The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift
Our Pick:
The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
Best Pop Solo Performance
Nominations:
"BODYGUARD" — Beyoncé
"Espresso" — Sabrina Carpenter
"Apple" — Charli xcx
"BIRDS OF A FEATHER" — Billie Eilish
"Good Luck, Babe!" — Chappell Roan
Our Pick:
"Espresso" — Sabrina Carpenter
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Nominations:
"us." — Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift
"LEVII'S JEANS" — Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone
"Guess" — Charli xcx & Billie Eilish
"the boy is mine" — Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica
"Die With A Smile" — Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
Our Pick:
"Guess" — Charli xcx & Billie Eilish or "Die With A Smile" — Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
Best Dance Pop Recording
Nominations:
“Make You Mine” – Madison Beer
“Von dutch” – Charli xcx
“L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]” – Billie Eilish
“yes, and?” – Ariana Grande
“Got Me Started” – Troye Sivan
Our Pick:
“yes, and?” – Ariana Grande