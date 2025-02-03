LGBTQ+ celebs share empowering messages of hope at 2025 Grammy Awards

The 67th Grammy Awards were filled with queer joy!

Iconic LGBTQ+ singers and allies took home trophies including Chappell Roan, Doechii, St. Vincent, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, and so many more.

Beyond the winners, plenty of other celebrities proudly represented the queer community as nominees, performers, or guests. Troye Sivan secured a nomination for Best Dance Pop Recording and mentioned his admiration for gay people around the world who continue to love the skin they're in.

"[There's an] unbelievable showing of resilience and strength. I think we have to look out for each other and have each other's backs at the moment," Sivan tells PRIDE.

Pentatonix's Scott Hoying also secured his first solo Grammy nomination for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella with his beautiful song "Rose Without The Thorns," which was written for his husband Mark Hoying.

The hubbies walked the red carpet and shared an empowering message for people currently going through a tough time.

"Hundreds of millions of people see you, love you, accept you, and you're not alone. Even if you're in a place that makes you feel alone, so many people love you. You're going to be okay, I promise," Hoying says.

Wayne Brady, who came out as pansexual two years ago, reminded everyone to surround themselves with loved ones who prioritize inclusivity.

"Don't place yourself in a situation where you know these other people don't want you. You know what? Those other people do. Be with the people who want you. Now is a time to think about your actual safety and how you move in this world," Brady shares.

Finally, popular influencer Chris Olsen always loves to make an appearance at the biggest entertainment events. The TikTok star is reminding everyone how vital queer representation is around the world.

"Coming together is what we need right now. The more spaces we can be in, the better. The gays, but also our transgender community and trans people of color. It's important for the kid who DM'd me from Alabama who had never seen a gay person at the Grammys."

To see the highlights with LGBTQ+ celebrities on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards, check out the video at the top of the page.