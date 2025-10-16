A country music singer is going viral after going on a rant about President Donald Trump’s immigration policy that involves ICE raids across the country and the MAGA supporters who claim to be Christians.
“You don’t get to call yourself a Christian and then advocate and fucking laugh when families are torn apart outside of courthouses, when people [are] trying to come here the right ways,” singer Bryan Andrews said on social media last week.
Andrews posted a series of videos for his 3.3 million TikTok followers where he laid out why he abhors U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement being used as a cudgel against immigrants.
“We got the Department of Homeland fucking Security out here sharing hype videos of ICE agents flying in on American cities, banging in doors, jacking people out of their houses, zip tying them in the streets, and then carting them off in the back of U-hauls with no warrants of due process like it’s a fucking trailer for the newest Call of Duty game,” he said in a video that already has 1.1 million views at the time of publication.
The country music star said that he hates watching people “cheer it on like you’re watching a fucking football game” and call themselves Christians.
In another video, Andrew says that while we can’t know what Jesus would do, he can tell you what Jesus wouldn’t do.
“Jesus wouldn't vote to cut healthcare for poor people and kids,” he argued. “Jesus would not support being able to target you because you have brown skin or speak Spanish. And Jesus, for damn sure, wouldn’t give tax cuts to billionaires while teachers couldn’t afford to pay their mortgage.”
The video ends with Andrews playing a clip from his latest single with the lyrics, “The older I get, the more I wish that Christians tried to be a little more like Jesus.”
Andrews calling out ICE and Trump may seem incongruous for a Christian country singer, but country musicians have a long history of speaking truth to power. During the Vietnam War, Johnny Cash sang “Singin’ in Viet Nam Talkin’ Blues,” in the ‘70s when most LGBTQ+ people still lived in the closet, Patrick Haggerty sang “Lavender Country,” and in 2002, The Chicks released “Not Ready to Make Nice” after the band faced criticism for speaking out against George W. Bush.
And earlier this month, MAGA had a meltdown after country star Zach Bryan released a clip of his upcoming song, which contained the lyrics, “And ICE is gonna come, bust down your door /Try to build a house no one builds no more /But I got a telephone /Kids are all scared and all alone.”
Andrews’ tirade against conservative Christians and the Trump administration quickly went viral, even getting picked up by the Huffington Post, so he posted a follow-up statement to address all of his new left-leaning fans and the criticisms he received from Republicans.
Andrews’ “official statement” is simple: “I stand by every fucking word that I said.”