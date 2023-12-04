All The Celebs Featured On Madonna's 'The Celebration Tour' (So Far)

B*tch, she’s Madonna!
The Queen of Pop herself,
Madonna
, is currently on the road with
The Celebration Tour
. During most of her concerts, Madonna has been inviting celebrity guests to join her on-stage as the “ballroom b*tch” of the night. Together, Madonna and said guests give out scores to the dancers performing around them – the options being a score of “10” or a sign that reads “chop.”
Madge kicked off
The Celebration Tour
on Oct. 14 in London, England. After traveling all over Europe, she then returns to London to finish off the European leg of the tour on Dec. 6. The North American leg of
The Celebration Tour
begins on Dec. 13 in New York City and runs through Apr. 26, 2024 with a final scheduled concert in Mexico City.
With
Bob the Drag Queen
as the tour’s official emcee and so many celebs being invited to join Madonna on-stage,
The Celebration Tour
has been a star-studded event every single night.
Scroll through to see the
celebrities
featured on-stage with Madonna during
The Celebration Tour
.
Lourdes Leon feat. Estere (Oct. 14 in London, England)
FKA Twigs (Oct. 15 in London, England)
Diplo (Oct. 17 in London, England)
Julia Fox (Oct. 18 in London, England)
Aquaria (Oct. 26 in Copenhagen, Denmark)
Rocco Ritchie (Oct. 28 in Stockholm, Sweden)
Arca (Nov. 1 in Barcelona, Spain)
Úrsula Corberó (Nov. 2 in Barcelona, Spain)
Jon Kortajarena (Nov. 6 in Lisbon, Portugal)
Jean Paul Gaultier (Nov. 7 in Lisbon, Portugal)
Donatella Versace (Nov. 23 in Milan, Italy)
Debi Mazar (Nov. 25 in Milan, Italy)
Sevdaliza (Dec. 1 in Amsterdam, Netherlands)
Miss Fame (Dec. 2 in Amsterdam, Netherlands)