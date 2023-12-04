Scroll To Top

All The Celebs Featured On Madonna's 'The Celebration Tour' (So Far)

| 12/04/23
simbernardo
author avatar

Bernardo Sim

Editor

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains the queer pop culture multiverse. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains the queer pop culture multiverse. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Read Full Bio