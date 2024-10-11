Our 2024 playlist for coming out and never looking back
Happy National Coming Out Day!
If music is an essence of our life, the soundtrack matters when it comes to coming out. After all, every brave step needs its background music, an anthem that captures the moment when you stop hiding and start living in your truth.
Grab your favorite pair of runway shoes, put on your metaphorical (or literal) feather boa, and let these tunes take you from hesitant whispers to shouting it from the rooftops.
"Born This Way" by Lady Gaga
This song is the ultimate coming-out monologue for us, an unapologetic reminder that being your most authentic self is a cause for celebration.
"I'm Coming Out" by Diana Ross
You’re here, you’re queer, and you’re ready to make an entrance. Miss Ross made coming out look and feel fabulous.
"Cozy" by Beyoncé
A self-empowerment anthem that celebrates feeling comfortable in your skin. A must-listen from Beyonce as she pays homage to our community, particularly Black queer culture, with affirmations of self-love and resilience.
"Believe" by Cher
Though some may hear it as a breakup anthem, the song is also about finding strength, believing in yourself, and rising up. The perfect song for that moment when you realize that coming out is also about owning who you are with a little auto-tune and a whole lot of attitude.
"Girls Like Girls" by Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko gave us a revelation! It’s like that summer night you kissed your crush for the first time, set to music. It’s about not just loving someone, but loving out loud.
"Freedom! '90" by George Michael
Coming out means breaking expectations that try to bind you, and nobody understood that quite like George Michael. The song is an anthem for liberation and an unapologetic middle finger to anything and anyone who's ever tried to make you play by someone else's rules.
"Defying Gravity" from 'Wicked'
Coming out often feels like breaking free from gravity’s hold, and this song captures the moment perfectly. It's all about letting go of the fear keeping you grounded and seeking to soar into your truth.
"True Colors" by Cyndi Lauper
Some songs are just songs; others are love letters to the soul. Cyndi Lauper’s track is the tender embrace telling you that even when the world gets a little too bleak, your rainbow’s worth shining through.
"You Need to Calm Down" by Taylor Swift
Who hasn't wanted to tell a few people to calm down when they have opinions about who we love? Taylor does it with a wink and a beat you dance to.
"Grace Kelly" by Mika
Trying to fit into other people’s expectations can feel like an ill-fitting pair of jeans. Mika's here to remind you that authenticity is the new black.
"I'm Still Standing" by Elton John
For anyone who’s faced the struggle and come out stronger, this is your new theme song. It's all about resilience, dancing through life's storms, and knowing that no matter here, you're still here and thriving.
"Same Love" by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Mary Lambert
The world can sometimes make us fear even stepping out into our true selves. This song is a reminder that "Love is love is love." This song is a call to action and a reminder that our stories matter. You’re not just hearing a song; you’re feeling a movement.
"Brave" by Sara Bareilles
Coming out can sometimes feel like teetering on the edge of saying what’s in your heart. This is a song that reminds you some people will stand right next to you, hold your hand, and encourage you to be yourself. A reminder that you’re stronger than you think.
"Bloom" by Troye Sivan
A gentle song about setting into the sunlight defiantly and letting yourself grow, one beautiful, petal-filled moment at a time.
"Beautiful" by Christina Aguilera
When Xtina belts this tune, you know she’s talking singer to you. Because on this day, it’s not just about coming out–it’s about stepping into your own spotlight and letting yourself be seen.
"I Want to Break Free" by Queen
If there was ever a song to put on repeat while you’re metaphorically kicking down the closet door, it’s this one. Freddie Mercury, our late, great Patron Saint of Fabulousness gives you permission to let your queer flag fly.
"Secrets" by Mary Lambert
A no-holds-barred, laugh-out-loud confession of all the little things we’re supposed to keep hidden. But why hide when you can shine?
"Make Me Feel" by Janelle Monáe
Channel your inner Prince and get in touch with your sexy, fluid self. This song is a proclamation of pleasure, passion, and being unapologetic about it.
"Let's Have a Kiki" by the Scissor Sisters
If there ever was a song that captured the joy of being unapologetically queer, it’s this one. This is an invitation to throw a party in your living room, even if it’s just for one.
"I Am America" by Shea Diamond
Sometimes, we need that reminder that coming out is telling folks the land of the free was built for you, too. With every note, Diamond takes you from the margins right to center stage, because being authentically yourself is the highest form of patriotism.
Whether you’re just finding out your way or you’ve been out and proud for decades, these songs serve as the perfect soundtrack for the dance of self-discovery. At the end of the day, coming out isn’t just about saying the words: it’s about feeling music, living in your truth and, most importantly, never missing a beat.
Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière is the Community Editor at equalpride, publisher of The Advocate, Out, Out Traveler, Plus, and Pride.com. A Haitian-American trans woman, she tirelessly champions voices from the LGBTQ+ community, creating a vibrant community engagement approach that infuses each story with a dynamic and innovative perspective. Like and follow her on social: @ageofadelina.
