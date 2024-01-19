All of the bops you need on your 2024 playlist (so far!)

Can someone turn that up?
2024 is off to a hot start in the music world!
With the Grammys right around the corner, there's no time like the present to start blasting all of the new music at your finger tips.
There's already a ton of new singles that are just waiting to be added to your playlist, so scroll below to see which songs the gays currently have on repeat.
Ariana Grande - 'yes, and?'
The first anthem that rocked the gay world this year is Ariana Grande's comeback single "yes, and?"
Between filming the Wicked movies, launching her beauty line, and dodging her haters left and right, the star stood up for herself and delivered a catchy song that people can't stop listening to.
The rumor is that "yes, and?" will debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 next week, which would be her eighth number one song on the chart.
Kygo & Ava Max - 'Whatever'
Ava Max continues to drop pop banger after banger and her latest song is no exception.
The singer teamed up with acclaimed DJ/producer Kygo on their new collab "Whatever," which samples Shakira's multi-platinum smash hit “Whenever, Wherever."
This marks the first new release from Ava Max and Kygo this year and we can't wait to see what's in store for both of these artists this year.
Lil Nas X - 'J CHRIST'
Lil Nas X is never afraid to stir up a little bit of controversy.
After he bottomed for Satan in the "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" music video two years ago, he's now portraying Jesus Christ in his new music video.
Naturally, the star had to fight off critics and claims he's not shaming religion at all. Take a look for yourself!
IVE & Saweetie - 'All Night'
South Korean girl group IVE is also jumping into the sample game with their new song "All Night."
Fans of Icona Pop have been listening to the original version for ten years, but IVE brings in a fresh update to the classic song.
Plus, you can never go wrong by adding Saweetie into the mix and she slays her verse, per usual.
R3HAB - 'Jet Plane'
For anyone looking for a more relaxed vibe, look no farther than R3HAB's first single of 2024.
The DJ recruited VIZE and JP Cooper for the fresh dance-pop piece "Jet Plane." Fans can look forward to hearing this song live as R3HAB will likely debut this track at Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2024, which is taking place on March 22-23 in San Bernadino, California.
So grab your festie bestie and a sickening outfit before heading to this iconic Insomniac festival in a couple of months!
Maisy Kay & Tiësto - 'Karma Is A Bitch Like You'
Hot off his announcement for a new Las Vegas residency at Tao Group locations across The Strip, Tiësto is kicking off 2024 with plenty of bops to compliment his upcoming performances.
His latest release is his remix for Maisy Kay's sassy new single "Karma Is A Bitch Like You." This new song comes out just after Tiësto unveiled his new dance-pop crossover hit "All My Life" with FAST BOY.
So if you're thinking what I'm thinking, then it's time to book a trip to Vegas and dance the night away with Tiësto.
Calum Scott - 'Lighthouse'
Finally, a proper NMF article has to include something melodic and there's nobody to rely on better than Calum Scott.
Known for his iconic rendition of Robyn's "Dancing On My Own," the singer has crafted his own lane in the music industry with his beautiful ballads and heart-wrenching songs.
When it comes to his new single "Lighthouse," fans should listen to this song driving with the windows down and belting the lyrics alongside their best friend or significant other. It's another love song that'll define Scott's discography for years to come.