Ricky Martin bares all for sexy video with body paint
| 09/17/24
simbernardo
It’s no secret that Ricky Martin likes to show some skin and explore his sexiness from time to time. This week, the popstar shared an old transition video from 2011’s Música + Alma + Sexo World Tour where he appears completely naked.
The Música + Alma + Sexo Tour, otherwise referred to as the M.A.S. Tour, was the first tour that followed Martin’s coming out as a gay man. As expected, the singer didn’t hold back from exploring his sexual identity during the tour after having hidden in the closet for so many years. In this particular video re-shared on social media, Martin is seen taking a shower and having body paint splattered all over him… and the end result is just as sexy as that sounds!
Scroll through to see the sexiest moments from Ricky Martin’s video.
Bernardo Sim is a writer, editor, and content creator. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida. You can follow him on Instagram at @bernardosim.
