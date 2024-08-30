Spotify just revealed the top five songs of the summer & they’re so gay

Pop music is BACK!
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock / Marleen Moise/Getty Images
It feels like it's been years since we've had gay bops ruling the charts, but 2024 has truly delivered with countless girly anthems taking over our playlists this summer.
With so many artists dropping new projects this year, there's been a ton of songs that the gays have listened to on repeat throughout the hot months this year.
Charli xcx gagged everyone with BRAT even infiltrating The White House, while Chappell Roan's rapid success has turned her into a household name overnight.
Plus, who can forget powerhouses Sabrina Carpenter and Billie Eilish who are having huge moments in their respective careers as well?
Thankfully, Spotify has released the top five songs of the summer and the majority of them are thanks to the girls and gays!
In no particular order, check out the top tracks that Spotify chose to represent the summer of '24.
Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter
Undeniably, "Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter is the song of the summer for the gays.
In fact, Carpenter is the only pop girl to stay on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart throughout the summer as men continue to dominate the industry this year.
Along with "Espresso," Carpenter has another hit on her hands with "Please Please Please" and these two bops are certainly giving the gays everything they need as they take a trip to the pool.
It's safe to say women are certainly working hard this year and feeding the gays like it's 2014 all over again!
BIRDS OF A FEATHER - Billie Eilish
Speaking of powerful women, Billie Eilish is having another incredible year in her career at just 22 years old.
Not only did she drop the beautiful song "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" as part of her critically acclaimed album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, but she also hopped on the 'brat summer' trend by collaborating with Charli xcx on the remix of "Guess."
Eilish brings a queer flare to the remix, so it's quite literally a song made for the gays.
HOT TO GO! - Chappell Roan
Speaking of gays, we can't forget this year's breakout LGBTQ+ artist... Chappell Roan!
The out and proud singer took over the world after her viral performances throughout the year at Coachella, Governors Ball Music Festival, and Lollapalooza.
People have been posting countless amounts of videos doing viral the "HOT TO GO!" dance, so that just shows Roan has made her impact in pop culture.
Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
The gays love their drama and Kendrick Lamar served some hot tea on his hit "Not Like Us."
Lamar has been feuding with Drake for quite some time and the two dropped diss tracks that everyone couldn't stop talking about.
It seems that Lamar may have come out on top as "Not Like Us" spent 28 consecutive days at the top spot on Spotify’s US Chart.
A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey
Finally, everyone loves a catchy sing-along and Shaboozey dropped the perfect bop to stomp your feet to with "A Bar Song (Tipsy)."
Even if you don't know all of the words, you've certainly heard this song at the pool, bar, or your neighborhood convenience store.
The bop also took over the charts on Spotify around the world including Australia, Canada, Ireland, Norway, Sweden and the U.S.