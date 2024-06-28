Troye Sivan gave Ross Lynch another sexy lap dance and fans are THIRSTY AF for it

Their chemistry is off the charts!
Last year, fans barely recovered after Troye Sivan released his sinfully sexy "One of Your Girls" music video, featuring the pop star dressed in drag giving a lap dance to a shirtless Ross Lynch of Disney fame. But now fans are drooling all over again after the two men recreated their steamy moment on stage for a live audience!
At his Thursday night concert in London, Sivan sported a black bustier while he sensually danced around Lynch, who was seated in the middle of the stage wearing jeans and a white tank top. In fan-made videos, the 29-year-old singer can be seen dancing between Lynch's legs before he pushes Sivan away and strips his shirt off, much to fans' delight. Then, Sivan struts around the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actor while singing before caressing his chiseled chest while standing behind him.
Fans, of course, went wild. As they should.
But it was the fans online that proved just how much they loved the electric chemistry between the two stars by sprinting to social media to write the thirstiest tweets ever! With some taking to X (formerly Twitter) to write, "The sluttiest thing a man can be is be Ross Lynch," and "OMFG Troye & Ross. Ik it's for the song obviously but DAMN if Ross Lynch wasbreathing on my neck like that I would moan into the mic." Wile another fan quipped, "Can I get a show of hands for rossLynch and troy Sivan being the absolute moment and reason we're all profusely sweating?"
Sivan and Lynch took the stage to recreate this fan-favorite steamy lap dance as part of the Australian singer's Something to Give Each OtherTour. Other celebs were also in attendance, including Charli XCX and Lorde, who watched from the audience, Entertainments Weekly reports.
For tickets to the Something to Give Each Other Tour, visit TroyeSivan.com.
