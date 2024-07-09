20 FUNNY reactions to viral post about the struggle of bottoming with ADHD, we're CACKLING
— (@)
A post about bottoming is currently going viral on X (formerly Twitter), and the responses have us cackling!
Yesterday, X user @computer_gay wrote, “We don’t talk enough about how stressful bottoming prep is for the ADHD community,” on a post that already has more than 500,000 views.
The struggles of having ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) have been a hot-button issue on social media for a while now, with discourse going around on X and TikTok all the time, but adding bottoming into the mix is new — and Gay Twitter had THOUGHTS.
Listen, we get it. Prepping to bottom can be a pain in the…well…butt. It can require a strict diet, a time-consuming douching routine and remembering to take fiber supplements every day — all things that can be tricky for people with ADHD, but it's also hilarious and kind of amazing that we've gotten to a place where bottoming can be brought up causally on social media. Although, sometimes we think people would be better off buying a journal instead of posting all of their intrusive thoughts.
Of course, the internet’s reaction to this post was swift and oh-so funny. The jokes in the comment section run the gamut from people quipping that this is exactly why they’re a top to people asking, “Why would I prep for a man,” and “Why even prep? Whatever happens, happens!” But the funniest responses are from commenters joking about what happens when you have ADHD and try to prep. “Not if your adhd makes you forget to eat in the first place,” someone wrote, while another person said, “Fr I always get distracted and end up bottoming with all the water inside me still last guy said it was like fucking those holes in the hot tub.”
So here are the funniest reactions to the struggles of bottoming while having ADHD!
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.