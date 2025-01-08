Here are the top 20 adult entertainers searched by the gays in 2024

Have you watched their videos?
JotaPê Felix / Jake O'Donnell / Men.com
At the end of every year, Pornhub releases the spicy statistics that breaks down all of the sexy content people binged every month.
For the 2024 Year in Review, many recognizable gay porn stars earned millions of views on their raunchy videos including Rhyheim Shabazz, Cade Maddox, Tyler Wu, Dante Colle, and so many more. The steamy content was at an all-time high last year!
Who secured the number one spot? Scroll below to see the 20 most searched gay adult entertainers on Pornhub in 2024.
15. Cris Fabio
X - @Cris_adult