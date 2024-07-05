10 best LGBTQ+ TV shows in 2024 (so far)

Courtesy of Netflix; AMC; Starz; Harry Horricks/AMC
Can you believe we’re already more than halfway through 2024? This year has flown by. They say time flies when you’re having fun, but also, it turns out, when you’re in a state of constant low-grade existential anxiety.
One way to combat that is with some good binge-watching, and thankfully this year has given us plenty of opportunities to do that. To get lost in worlds, characters, and stories that thrill, move, and, ahem, titillate us.
Some of these shows were new (like our No. 1) while others were returning faves that pulled us deeper into their spells or that revived our love for a beloved franchise that might have waned a bit. But enough teasing, here’s the TV that we’ve loved the most (so far) in 2024.
10. Couple to Throuple
Listen, there will be some highbrow shows on this list, too. I promise we’ll get there, but when it comes to pure guilty pleasure entertainment, nothing can compare to the gay chaos unleashed byCouple to Throuple. In the series, established couples who were ready to open up their relationship invited singles to join them for a test run. Things got steamy and dramatic immediately, hearts were broken, and some real connections were formed. Was it the best representation of polyamory? No ma’am, but was it riveting? Oh yes.
Where to watch: Peacock
9. True Detective: Night Country
The first season of True Detective was both a pop cultural juggernaut and an exemplary piece of genre storytelling that proved to be next to impossible to live up to in subsequent seasons. That is until Issa López came along with her steller, icy nightmareTrue Detective: Night Country, which featured tour de force performances from out actors Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, and Fiona Shaw, and reignited the mystery and nihilism of the first season (and our raging crush on Reis).Where to watch:
Max
8. Hazbin Hotel
A subversive animated series about a myriad of sinners including a charming gay sex worker, with banger musical numbers, set in Hell? Of course we’re obsessed. Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie Morningstar, the princess of Hell, who has set out on the impossible mission of rehabilitating demons at her hotel. It’s sweet, funny, and very naughty.
Where to watch: Prime Video
7. Interview with the Vampire (Season 2)
Anne Rice’s classic gay vampire series not only got a series adaptation but one that is lush, lusty, and utterly gutting. What a time to be alive (or undead). The second season of the series follows (a haunted) Louis and Claudia escaping to Europe in the aftermath of their attempt to kill Lestat. This season also sees Louis engaging in another tragic love story, this time with Armand. It’s steamy and filled with exactly the kind of longing we live for.
Where to watch: AMC+
6. The Boys (Season 4)
Four seasons in, The Boys are still not pulling any punches — and we appreciate that. This season sees the titular Boys once again trying to find a way to defeat the fascistic supes led by Homelander, as well as the quiet takeover of the government by a secret supe, and the rise of a new firebrand Christian white nationalist named Firecracker, played by the incredible (and out) Valorie Curry. This season is somehow even more ripped from the headlines than the ones that have preceded it, which makes it both more terrifying and more cathartic. It also remains raunchy, sexy, and grotesque, just as we like it.
Where to watch: Prime Video
5. Bridgerton (Season 3)
Bridgerton did the thing! For three seasons, fans have been calling for, nay demanding, that we get a queer love story, and they had very strong opinions on who they wanted to see take the homoerotic plunge. Good news: we got exactly what we wanted and then some. Not only did (at long last) Benedict explore his queerness with a very steamy throupling, but we ended the season with the reveal that another Bridgerton, Francesca, was about to embark on a very surprising Sapphic journey. Our bosoms are still heaving.
Where to watch: Netflix
4. Doctor Who
The long-awaited regeneration of the Doctor arrived with a ton of hope and anticipation. Ncuti Gatwa was not only making history as the first Doctor of color but, as many leaks revealed, one who was queer. Add to that learning that the season would also feature guest appearances by Jonathan Groff and Jinkx Monsoon and gay anticipation (and fear) was high. Thank goodness the show delivered. Queer love stories, high camp, and Gatwa’s effervescence have made every episode a delight. We are proud Whovians once again.
Where to watch: Disney+
3. Baby Reindeer
We’re still reeling from Baby Reindeer, which follows the real story of comedian (and star) Donny Dunn’s experience with a stalker named Martha (played by newly out Jessica Gunning). And that was just the beginning. This gripping, heart-wrenching, incredibly vulnerable story got under our skins and absolutely blew us away. And don’t get us started on Nava Mau, who utterly steals the show.Where to watch:
Netflix
2. Mary & George
Another true story that captivated and titillated us this year was that of Mary and George Villiers, a mother and son duo who seduced their way to the very peak of power in the 1600s. Sumptuous, steamy, and achingly erotic, Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine’s turns as the scheming social climbers absolutely captivated us this year. Let’s just say that if I’d known history was this steamy, well, I probably wouldn’t be writing this. I’d be off studying history somewhere.Where to watch:
Starz
1. Dead Boy Detectives
Dead Boy Detectives filled the Buffy-shaped hole in our hearts we didn’t think could be filled. But it turns out it just needed two crime-solving ghosts, a demon-possessed witch, and a quirky gal with a couple of parasitic faces hitching a ride to make us fall in love with a supernatural mystery series again. Set in the world of Sandman, Dead Boy Detectives is wildly creative, sweet, and unapologetically gay, gay, gay. The season ended with its lead, Edwin, coming to terms with his identity, and making us VERY excited about the next chapter ahead of him and the rest of the gang. While we wait on pins and needles as to whether or not it has been renewed for a second season, we want to take this opportunity to kindly request that if you haven’t watched it, get on it. If you have, isn’t it time for a rewatch? Yes, yes it is.Where to watch:
Netflix