Connor Storrie strips down to just a towel in sexy new photo for Heated Rivalry

In his one-minute intro clip, Zelah delivered an unforgettable pitch that showed off both his wit and vulnerability. “I constantly get compared to a spaniel dog,” he joked. “I’m pretty unbearable if I don’t get my 12,000 steps a day.” He explained he’s half-Indian and half-English (“My mum’s from Calcutta and my dad was from Cornwall”) before poking fun at his mullet and tank top: “The kind of people I don’t usually get along with are bro-y guys — which I know is ironic to say as I sit here in a wife pleaser with a mullet.”

Then came the reveal that stunned viewers: “Something that people are usually pretty shocked to find out about me is that I lived as a woman for 23 years of my life,” he said. “I think I’m living proof that being transgender is not a choice, because why would I choose to go from the luxury, the sanctuary that is the women’s toilets to the horror that is the men’s?”

The moment struck a chord with fans, not only for the humor but also for the visibility. While Zelah isn’t the first transgender contestant in the Big Brother franchise, his presence comes at a time when trans representation on reality TV feels especially urgent. Fans quickly flooded social media with love. “Oh my god thank you the casting team of Big Brother for casting Zelah #BBUK,” one wrote.

Another called him “very brave,” adding that they never would’ve guessed he was trans if he hadn’t said it.

Some added him as a last-minute addition to Biceptember.

And others simply gushed over his energy: “Zelah from Big Brother, are u aware u have puppy dog eyes and a beautiful spirit.”

Even the show’s own TikTok admin got in on the thirst, liking a fan post swooning over him.

And they weren't the only ones

As one commenter summed up, “Reason 1789 why I love #BBUK — clicking the hashtag to see nothing but positive comments about Zelah which have nothing to do with where he goes to have a piss.”