Connor Storrie strips down to just a towel in sexy new photo for Heated Rivalry

Storrie's spicy pic in a locker room teases the upcoming trailer for the steamy gay hockey series.

Instagram @connorstorrieofficial
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishOctober 07 2025 / 3:36 PM
It's time to hit the ice!

The gay hockey romance book Heated Rivalry became a viral sensation on TikTok for all of its sexy storylines as two rivals become lovers.

Fans were thrilled when it was announced that the steamy book would get a limited television series adaptation. With the trailer dropping on Thursday, one of the show's leading men is stripping down in a spicy new teaser pic.

Connor Storrie, who portrays Ilya Rozanov, is seen wearing just a towel in a locker room in a viral photo posted to Crave Canada's X account. Check out the hot pic and some of the wild reactions below!

