Connor Storrie strips down to just a towel in sexy new photo for Heated Rivalry

It's time to hit the ice!
The gay hockey romance book Heated Rivalry became a viral sensation on TikTok for all of its sexy storylines as two rivals become lovers.
Fans were thrilled when it was announced that the steamy book would get a limited television series adaptation. With the trailer dropping on Thursday, one of the show's leading men is stripping down in a spicy new teaser pic.
Connor Storrie, who portrays Ilya Rozanov, is seen wearing just a towel in a locker room in a viral photo posted to Crave Canada's X account. Check out the hot pic and some of the wild reactions below!