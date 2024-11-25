Scroll To Top
Arcane's lesbian sex scene was almost even spicer and now fans are demanding the director’s cut

vi caitlyn in arcane
Courtesy of Netflix

"This was the dialed-back version," series co-creator Christian Linke revealed.

rachiepants

9-1-1? Yes, we would like to report a ROBBERY.

Just as Sapphic fans of Arcane have been celebrating the long, long-awaited romance between Hailee Steinfeld's Vi and Katie Leung's Caitlyn coming to fruition in the final episodes of the second (and final) season of the hit animated series. But now we’ve learned what we saw was actually a “dialed back” version of what could have been.

Series co-creator Christian Linke spilled the tea about his intended vision for the scene during a live stream with League of Legends streamerNecrit94.

Linke shared that the tasteful scene that the audience enjoyed was actually the “dialed back version," and that initially it was meant to be a longer version. When the Netcrit expressed his surprise, saying that the one we did get went on fairly long, Linke shared "Yes. We got a slap on the wrist. League of Legends [the video game which the show is a spinoff of] is going to be rated mature now."

The question this kind of admission always leads to is, is there the possibility of fans ever getting their eyes on the scene in its original uncut version? Linke joked that the extended cut of the scene is "probably on some French hard drive," as a potential director's cut.

The chances of that ever being released are likely slim to none, but it hasn't stopped fans from demanding it.

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

