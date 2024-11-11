Scroll To Top
Watch 'Australian Survivor' hunk accidentally reveal his 'down under' in this hilarious viral clip

Australian Survivor
Network 10

America could never.

rachelkiley

A classic clip from Australian Survivor is going viral once again thanks to a bare ass and some dude wrestling.

In 2017, the second season of Australia's version of Survivor featured a challenge where two members of different "tribes" 27-year-old adventurer Locky and former special ops commander Mark, crashed down a miniature water slide to claim a ball at the end for their team.

Water slides are already a natural foe to swim shorts, but the competitive nature of one of the contestants was what really caused the drama. As Locky, slid into the lead, the other, Mark, grabbed at his shorts to slow him down. And he didn't let go, meaning it wasn't long before Locky was baring his, well, "down under" for the whole world to see.

The two continued struggling over the ball despite the clothing faux pas, which made for the kind of scene that's usually a flimsy precursor to something more likely to end up behind a paywall online than airing on television.

The clip went viral when it initially aired, but it's received a new life this month thanks to @FoxyDMD's narration of their first time watching Australian Survivor. And regardless of whether this was an introduction or a reminder, folks were clearly just as thrilled to see this moment on their timelines.

Is this what all reality television should be?? (All signs point to "yes.")

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

