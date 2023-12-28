Cartoon Babes That Were 100% Part of Our Queer Awakening

Disney; ABC; Nickelodeon; MTV
Here is the thing, when you're young and getting to know more about who you are, one of the first things that leads you to questioning is pop culture. The music lyrics that hit a little hard, the movies that have a story similar to your own, and of course characters on TV. Not just the real life ones, but the animated ones too. It's not odd to have seen a charceter on a Saturday morning while eating your cereal and go "wait a minute...why is my heart beating just a little bit faster for this 2D fictional person?"
We all had out cartoon crushes and now it's time to revisit the animated babes that just may have been part of our queer awakenings! Judgement Free Zone — I promise!!!
Ashley Spinelli
She had boots, a leather jacket, and a beanie for fucks sake—of course we all had a crush on her. She also had a really sweet side too and was always down for her friends, and who doesn't want that in a future partner.
Miranda Killgallen
Kinda mean and really stylish, so likely an Aries and def the type of many a future dyke. She also just knew what she wanted and was a secret sweetheart but made you work a little hard to see that side of her, and that is TOTALLY fair and again...a very Aries move.
Roxanne
Roxanne Roxanne. First of all she was part of one of the best movies in Disney history that has the best soundtrack (you can't argue that) and she was a total babe! A kind redhead who loved music? Perfection to say the least! Also one of the first thick cartoon girlies I ever saw and that made me feel very seen!!
Lizzie McGuire
Manic Pixie Dream Girl of many a queer babe millennials dreams. Lizzie was artsy, silly, goofy, and clumsy and with every fall she got cuter and cuter! She was def the type of tiny angel that many of us wanted on our shoulders—and the crop top with crop pants combo could not have been done better by anyone else.
Princess Jasmine
A girl with daddy issues who loves her cat—the future girlfriend of many a queer babe. She wanted adventure and true love, and someone in a vest and oversized pants gave it to her. This is the couple you see at the farmers market in the summer and they are so deep in love it's sick and sweet.
Reggie Rocket
She skateboards. and surfs. and rollerblades. and has purple hair. Why would't you have a crush on Reggie. Plus her wardrobe was so chill you could likely share it and I'm better her hoodies were the most comfortable in all the fucking land.
Jane Lane
An ARTISTE!!!! She could actually draw you if you asked her too and her sense of humor was dark and weird which is like, perfect? Another babe with boots and an attitude to make you swoon into your watercolors.
Debbie Thornberry
Debbie was trapped on a permenant adventure with her family and had her music to get her through it. She was also wildly dramatic, a little mean, and could wear flannel like nobodys business. She also had the best hair in the rainforest so plus like, 4, on the crush front.
Susie Carmichael
Susie is an icon, there is nothing she couldn't do and she was quick to flash her million dollar smile while knocking something out the park. Imagine working on your cute science project together and falling in love over fractions. I know those are two different subjects but the point is Susie is smart and cute so you'll fall in love while studying and thats friggin' romantic!!
Megaera
Listen, she wanted nothing to do with most people and that includes you which is a major part of what made her a hottie. Meg was a babe who could take care of herself and anyone she let in should know that they are there for a good time and not a long time, unless she says stay for a long time in which case sit down and thank the Gods.
Angelica Pickles
An absolute psycho lol. She is manipulative, mean, rich, and rude—a first girlfriend of many a future dyke. There is not much that makes Angelica a good person but some of you like the ones that have a few screws loose and find it sexy and romantic—if that is you then she was def one of your first crushes. Hope therapy is going well.
Penny Proud
A total babe with an awesome family and a crew that you wanted to run with. Penny is def one of the first "Do I wanna be her or do I wanna date her?" girlies for many of us and honestly, not many can answer the question to this day. We just know that nobody made a cardigan look cooler and the brows were always on point.