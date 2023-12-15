8 Things We Are DYING To See In The Final Season of 'Good Omens'

The end of ‘Good Omens’ is near!
Prime Video
Yesterday, Prime Video announced that they've greenlit a third and final season of Good Omens, and we are thrilled!
The hit show based on the Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett book of the same name follows the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (David Tennant) as they save the world over and over again.
The fun adventure mixed with the onscreen chemistry between Sheen and Tennant gained the show a loyal queer audience who were rewarded with the addition of two lesbian characters and even a kiss between Crowley and Aziraphale in the second season.
Sadly, the kiss ended with the beloved angel and demon going their separate ways, but that cliffhanger has fans clamoring for the next season. We don't have an exact release date for the final season yet, but Gaiman said it may not be until early 2026.
Until then, check out our list of things we are DYING to see on Good Omens season three.
1. Aziraphale and Crowley kiss
Season two ended with Crowley confessing his love for his angel pal and kissing him, but Aziraphale freaks out and then leaves with Metatron to run Heaven. In the final season, we are DYING to see Aziraphale realize he made a terrible mistake and kiss Crowley senseless!
2. Metatron thwarted
So far, he hasn’t done anything evil—other than pull Aziraphale away from Crowley—but if the Supernatural fandom has taught us anything, it’s that you can’t trust Metatron.
3. More flashbacks
Seeing flashback scenes to Crowley and Aziraphale’s past is one of the joys of watching Good Omens. Last season, we saw how the universe was created and Crowley as a naive angel. We can’t wait to see what past adventures the angel and demon pals get up to this time!
4. A dance party
In the second season, Crowley did an adorable "apology" dance, and there was also a dance scene at the Jane Austen-themed ball at Aziraphale's bookshop, but that wasn't enough dancing for us.
5. Muriel as a bookshop owner
Now that Muriel owns Aziraphale’s bookshop, we want to see the naive angel bumbling her way through being a business owner. Will she ever figure out how to drink coffee properly? How long will it take her to understand human money? Does she fall in love with books? These are the important questions we want answered!
6. A Miracle
Last season, Crowley and Aziraphale combined their powers to perform a “tiny” miracle to conceal the archangel Gabriel, but it turned out to be bigger than they could have guessed. Now, imagine what they could do if they tried. In season 3, we hope to see the lovebirds coming together to create a powerful miracle to save the world—yet again.
7. Maggie and Nina in love
At the end of last season, Maggie and Nina had decided just to be friends while Nina got over the heartache of her failed relationship, but the two have such great onscreen chemistry that it would be a joy to watch them fall for each other.
8. A happily ever after
Our favorite angel and demon have saved the world multiple times—and likely will again in season 3—so they deserve to drive off into the sunset together in Crowley’s Bentley and live happily ever after in an ineffable cottage in the English countryside.