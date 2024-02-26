15 lesbian & bisexual characters on TV we're obsessed with

While LGBT characters are on the rise in television...
Netflix, UPN, The CW
...it's still quite refreshing to sit down and start binging the newest season of your favorite show and have a queer romance sneak up on you. It's also fun to revisit some old characters and remember where the roots started with. As streaming services like Netflix and Hulu continue to add more and bring back some oldies but goodies, here's a look at 15 lesbian characters we're simply obsessed with.
Cheryl Blossom - 'Riverdale'
The CW
The CW's Riverdale is a pretty sapphic show in general, but Cheryl Blossom is by far one of our favorites. Her fiery personality and her various relationships with other characters throughout the seasons brought us back time and again, and she's always involved in the most dramatic storylines.
Elena Alvarez - 'One Day At a Time'
Netflix's 2017 reboot of One Day At a Time brought in a more modern look at what family is these days, and also featured a storyline with the daughter, Elena Alvarez, coming out. After she did, it explored themes of identity and homophobia, and though heartbreaking at times, we love it all the same.
Willow Rosenberg - 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'
UPN/Hulu
Willow is one of the most iconic characters in TV history. She started out as a shy, quiet nerd in love with her best friend, Xander, and wound up becoming one of the most powerful witches to exist. Her initial coming out storyline would probably be a little different if it were done again today, but her relationship with Tara will forever remain one of the most beautiful.
Batwoman - 'Batwoman'
The CW/HBO
The Batwoman TV show follows Bruce Wayne’s cousin, Kate Kane, on her own adventures throughout Gotham after her cousin disappeared. While the show itself had some pretty mixed reviews, it also features the first lesbian woman in the DC universe on a network TV show, and her love life is fun (and chaotic) to watch.
Callie Torres - 'Gray's Anatomy'
ABC/Netflix
Callie Torres has been a fan favorite of Gray’s Anatomy ever since her first appearance in season two. She was known for having relationships with both men and women throughout her time on the show, but her long-term relationship with Dr. Arizona Robins was one of the most beloved storylines that frequently received praise for its positive portrayal of a same-sex relationship. She is also one of the longest-running queer characters in TV history.
Casey - 'Atypical'
Netflix's Atypical dropped its second season and viewers were catapulted back into the world of Sam Gardner, a high school senior with autism looking for love, and his sister, Casey (Brigette Lundy-Paine). She's shy, funny, oh-so-charmingly full of angst, and struggles to figure herself out while feeling like a background character in Sam's life. When she starts at a new private school, she meets Luisa and as feelings start to develop for her new friend, everything Casey previously thought about herself is challenged.
Mary Beth and Dr. Indira - 'Bojack Horseman'
In one of the best episodes of season five, Wanda Sykes and Issa Rae voice a couple who share the stories of their day featuring the misadventures of our favorite Hollywoo misfits. The two hilariously narrate the usual insanity of a Bojack Horseman episode, but just watching them schmooze over each other is beyond adorable.
Eve - 'Killing Eve'
Sandra Oh plays Eve, an M15 officer caught in a risky game of cat and mouse with assassin Villanelle. Many of the show's characters are exploring their sexuality throughout the series, and without spoiling too much, there's a very queer twist that left gay fans clamoring for more.
Jenna Hawthorne - 'American Vandal'
Netflix's hilarious true crime mockumentary second season begins with one big... poo. Someone's terrorizing a Catholic school with poop-related incidents; laxatives in the cafeteria lemonade and shirt launchers full of cat turds. But what begins as a pretty open and shut case eventually ropes in the privileged and image-obsessed Jenna Hawthorne, whose romance with the irresistible Brooke results in chaos. You have to watch to believe the shockingly inappropriate twist.
Ruby and Sapphire - 'Steven Universe'
Yes, I know the gems are gender-less, so let's just call this couple same-sex. When they're not fighting to protect the planet earth, this adorable couple is making TV history with the first same-sex marriage proposal and ceremony in a children's cartoon.
Anissa - 'Black Lightning'
TV's first black lesbian superhero is kicking ass and taking names while studying to be a doctor. “My hope is that when you watch Anissa, a young lesbian is inspired to walk boldly as who she is and to love herself and to love herself exactly how she looks,” said actress Nafessa Williams.
Karolina and Nico - 'Marvel's Runaways'
Who doesn't love a good love triangle where the girls win out! Their parents may be bringing on the apocalypse but gay love always finds a way to survive! We can't wait to see where Karolina and Nico's arc goes next season.