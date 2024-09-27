Scroll To Top
Hilary Swank to join twisted and queer horror series Yellowjackets for season 3

Hilary Swank to join twisted, Sapphic horror series 'Yellowjackets' for season 3

We can't wait to see what character the Boys Don't Cry actress plays!

Queer and macabre series Yellowjackets just announced its season three cast and a two-time Oscar winner is set to be a recurring guest star!

Boys Don't Cry star Hilary Swank will be joining Showtime's hit horror show for the upcoming season, which is currently filming in Vancouver. According to Deadline, there is also an option for the 50-year-old actress to become a series regular if the show gets picked up for a fourth season.

Manifesting intensifies!

In case you missed the first two seasons of the teen-girl centric Yellowjackets, the series follows a talented high school girls' soccer team after they survive a plane crash that strands them in the wilderness in the '90s. The first two seasons chronicled their descent into depravity as they fight for survival, and also picks up 25 years later when the adult survivors are suddenly confronted by their past.

The show is bloody, twisted, and has fully developed queer characters, so run, don't walk to Paramount+ to binge all of the episodes before season three starts airing next year!

While Swank's role in the upcoming season has yet to be revealed, her age means that she may be playing an adult version of one of the surviving soccer players.

Melanie Lynskey, Tawney Cypress, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis starred as the four main surviving members of the Yellowjackets, with Lauren Ambrose and Simone Resell joining the cast as survivors in season two. Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Liv Hewson, and Courtney Eaton play the teenage girls in the 1996-set part of the show. Elijah Wood also joined the cast last season, helping Ricci's character, Misty, find her missing friend.

Between the creepy folk horror elements, incredible character development, queer romance, and a nostalgia-filled '90s soundtrack, we can't wait for season three to premiere!

TVEntertainmentCelebrities
paramount+showtimeyellowjacketsentertainmenthilary swanklgbtq+queer characterstv showyellowjackets season 3
Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

