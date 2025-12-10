7 gayest moments from the Professional Women's Hockey League in 2025 (so far)

The Professional Women’s Hockey League’s new season only started last month, and it’s already shaping up to be the gayest one yet.
Not only does the league have 30 out queer athletes playing this year, but there are couples playing on rival teams, and wives who are winning games together.
We all know that women’s sports have exponentially more queer players than their male counterparts, and hockey is no exception. Everyone might be obsessed with the gay hockey romance show Heated Rivalry — and with good reason — but it’s women’s hockey that is actually queer in real life.
From wives getting punished together to hot thirst traps to lesbian proposing at a game, the 2025-26 season is proving to be the most sapphic one yet!
1. Players who scrap together stay together
After brawling on the ice with the Boston Fleet, wives Marie Phillip Poulin and Laura Stacey ended up in the penalty box together. Truly couple’s goals!
2. Emerance Maschmeyer's shutout game
The Vancouver Goldeneyes are a brand new team this season and they’ve already scored their first shutout game thanks to queer goalie Emerance Maschmeyer. On Dec. 6, Maschmeyer stopped a total of 28 shots, leading to a 4-0 win against the New York Sirens.
3. Scoring a goal with her wife
Not only did Poulin and Stacey end up sharing space in the penalty box, but they also made history when they scored a goal together. With an assist from Stacey, in November Poulin became the first player in the PWHL to reach a 50-point milestone. To celebrate the record breaking goal, Poulin jumped into her wife’s arms. Who needs a heated rivalry when you have teammates in life and on the ice?
4. Surprise proposal
@thepwhlofficial
From fans to fiancées ❤️💍Congratulations to the happy couple! @Ottawa Charge #hockey #proposal #engagement #wedding #wlw
At an Ottawa Charge game, a woman got down on one knee to propose to her girlfriend in front of a stadium full of PWHL fans... and she said yes!
5. Brandi Carlile at a Seattle Torrent game
@brandicarlile
POV: Upstaged singing my own song at @Seattle Torrent karaoke by this beer drinking baddie 🤘😂
Lesbian singer Brandi Carlile made every hockey fan’s night and proved just how sapphic this game is when she attended a Seattle Torrent game. Carlile ended up on the Jumbotron with fans in the stands singing all of the lyrics to her hit song “The Story.”
6. Carly Jackson thirst traps
Seattle Torrent goalie Carly Jackson is known for posting thirst traps on social media and her fans are not shy about creating thirsty edits of her on TikTok, but it was her photoshoot in Calvin Klein underwear and bra showing off her incredible abs that may have made the biggest splash this year.
7. Let’s Go Lesbians
The Seattle Torrents had another iconic sapphic moment last week when someone held up a “Let’s Go Lesbians” sign during a game, with the “S” in lesbians drawn like the team’s logo.
You gotta love women’s sports!