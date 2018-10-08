The New Female Doctor Who Had the Best Premiere Ratings in 10 Years

The verdict is in, and fans are loving Jodie Whittaker's take on the fan-favorite series!

When it was first announced last year that actress Jodie Whittaker would be taking over the reins as the newest star of Doctor Who, sexist trolls complained about how having a woman play the lead in the long-running, fan-favorite series would be "runining it" for them.

Well, those sexist trolls can now eat their words, because not only did last night's Doctor Who premiere break records, but fans are LOVING Whittaker's portrayal of the 13th Doctor!

According to a report by BBC News, Sunday's season 11 premiere of Doctor Who drew in an audience of 8.2 million viewers, making it the best premiere ratings for the series in 10 years!

Doctor Who got a sensational overnight viewing figure of 8.2 million!!! The final figure is likely to be significantly higher. WOW! #DrWho #ratings #DoctorWho #JodieWhittaker — Doctor Who Magazine (@DWMtweets) October 8, 2018

Besides the ratings achievement, the response to the premiere by fans has also been overwhelmingly positive!

Anti Jodie Whittaker fans: “I’m going to boycott this Ep. Not my Doctor!”#DoctorWho: *Gets highest overnight ratings in years*



Ah, guess we didn’t need you guys after all. — Toby (@Tobiiiaaas) October 8, 2018

I’m honestly quaking

This is everything the show was ever meant to be and I love it

Plus that theme tune was#DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/oIxwzNhOlD — Sam (@OfHouseSharpe) October 7, 2018

So I just watched the new season#DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/KMEac9vabD — the haunted bagel (@Bazel_Tots) October 8, 2018

i honestly live for all the articles praising jodie's debut as the doctor, everyone loved her and the episode. and suddenly all the haters who cried bc she's a woman an how that's gonna ruin #DoctorWho are nowhere to be found — marta #SaveShadowhunters (@harryshmjr_) October 8, 2018

The episode was bloody fantastic, Jodie is phenomenal she’s so bubbly and full of energy and is everything I could want in a doctor, the new companions are welcome additions and I can’t wait to see what the doctor and gang get up to next #DoctorWho — Christopher shannon (@dandeliondiddle) October 8, 2018

New #DoctorWho is just so wholesome. I absolutely LOVE Jodie Whittaker's Doctor. So many tears of joy. I love what Who is becoming. — Nymunariya (@Nymunariya) October 8, 2018

We can't wait to see what the future has in store for the new Doctor!