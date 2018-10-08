#Geek

The New Female Doctor Who Had the Best Premiere Ratings in 10 Years

The verdict is in, and fans are loving Jodie Whittaker's take on the fan-favorite series! 

October 08 2018
When it was first announced last year that actress Jodie Whittaker would be taking over the reins as the newest star of Doctor Who, sexist trolls complained about how having a woman play the lead in the long-running, fan-favorite series would be "runining it" for them.

Well, those sexist trolls can now eat their words, because not only did last night's Doctor Who premiere break records, but fans are LOVING Whittaker's portrayal of the 13th Doctor!

According to a report by BBC News, Sunday's season 11 premiere of Doctor Who drew in an audience of 8.2 million viewers, making it the best premiere ratings for the series in 10 years! 

Besides the ratings achievement, the response to the premiere by fans has also been overwhelmingly positive!

We can't wait to see what the future has in store for the new Doctor! 

