15 Badass Women Who Sparked Our Queer Awakening

Whether you like the tough as nails Kathryn Janeway, the sensitive Deanna Troi, the feisty Kira Nerys, the composed and capable Ohura, or any number of other characters, every Star Trek series is just bursting with rounded, beautiful woman to crush on. So many, in fact, that we’re sure any Trekkie reading this is angrily going, “But what about _____!!!” This show has been at the forefront of many things, and many nerdy little lesbians found their heart a-flutter over these ladies boldly going where no man has gone before.
