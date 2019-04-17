Tessa Thompson Wrote Brie Larson's TIME 100 Profile & Now We're Crying

"Brie Larson is a warrior on- and offscreen," the Avengers: Endgame actress wrote about her co-star.

Every year, TIME Magazine releases their list of the 100 most influential people, and one of the stand-outs in the 2019 batch is none other than Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson!

The best part about being in the TIME 100 is that every honoree gets a mini-profile written about them and their work and influence. Because the universe likes to work in beautiful, mysterious ways sometimes, Brie's upcoming Avengers: Endgame costar and bisexual actress Tessa Thompson wrote her profile, and it's literally one of the sweetest, most empowering things we've ever read.

"Brie Larson is a warrior on- and offscreen," Tessa wrote, talking about the Oscar winner's long legacy of activism. "When she’s not shattering records and stereotypes as Captain Marvel in Marvel Studios’ first female-led superhero movie—which has made more than $1 billion at the global box office—she’s fighting fiercely for gender equality, inclusivity and an end to sexual harassment in the workplace."

She continued:

"Brie is primed to be one of Marvel’s next big leaders at a time when women are breaking ceilings in all spaces. She is in a position to make real systemic change in Hollywood. I’m elated to see someone so pure of intention wield that power."

We've been shipping Valkyrie and Captain Marvel together like CRAZY for the past few weeks (and if you follow both of them on Twitter, you know they have too), but reading about Tessa's admiration for Brie IRL makes us love them even more than we already do!! (We didn't even think that was humanly possible?!? But it is!!)

We stan forever!

Read Tessa Thompson's full profile of Brie Larson on TIME's website! And watch the two kick butt in Avengers: Endgame when it hits theaters on April 26!