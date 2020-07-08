Janelle Monáe Wants to Play Storm in Black Panther 2 & I Would Like to See It

Unless you've haven't been paying attention these past few years (if that's the case, wake up sis!), then you probably already know that Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and pan icon Janelle Monáe can ACT!

With critically-acclaimed roles in titles like Moonlight, Hidden Figures, Homecoming, and Harriet (just to name a few), Monáe has definitely proven she knows how to captivate an audience while in character, but while we love seeing her in dramatic roles, there's also one frontier we would love to see her be a part of: big-budget superhero movies!

And apparently she feels the same way too!!

According to a recent interview she did with Empire magazine, the Antebellum star revealed that she would very much like to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in their upcoming Phase 4 slate of movie titles, specifically in Black Panther 2. But who would she play, you ask? Well, Janelle also knows exactly who she'd want to play!

"I definitely have thrown it out there. One of my dreams has always been to play Storm," she told Empire of her longtime admiration for one of the X-Men franchise's most beloved characters. She also talked about how she was in Atlanta at the same time filmmaker Ryan Coogler was shooting and directing the first Black Panther film, and how she wants to be a part of the sequel as the omega-level mutant. "I don’t know if she comes in Black Panther, but it would be a dream to have her in it. I don’t know where they are with that."

Speaking on the different past movie versions of the legendary character, like Oscar-winner Halle Berry's, she continued:

"A lot of women have played Storm and they’ve done an exceptional job, and I would love to be in that line of artists and get to do Storm justice."

But Monáe isn't the only celeb who wants to take on Ororo Munroe's superpowered mantle. Just last month fans were campaigning online to have FX's Pose star Dominique Jackson play the heroine in some kind of on-screen project. (Another casting choice we'd be more than happy with, tbh!)

No matter who gets picked to play the next Storm, I think we can all agree that it's due time that the iconic Black superhero finally gets the shine she deserves. We've been waiting for Storm to make a comeback in the theaters for a while now!! We need it!!