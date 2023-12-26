15 Underrated Cartoon Characters We Low-Key Had A Crush On

This list isn't about the popular kids.
Nickelodeon, Disney
Keep your obvious crushes. Keep Prince Eric. Keep Princess Jasmine. Keep Hercules, Jessica Rabbit, and Ariel. John Smith, get your boring name and face outta here!
But seriously, there are some underrated hotties in the cartoon world, and here's a list of them. You know. The low-key lovers. The ones with TRUE hearts of gold!
15. Jim Hawkins
Disney
Jim Hawkins is the main character from Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island, and he translated into quite the sexy cartoon character for Disney's Treasure Planet.
14. Otto Rocket (Rocket Power)
Nickelodeon
When you’re a kid, you just want to be part of the cool kids, and Otto Rocket (and his sister Reggie) were seriously hot stuff. He had swag, just like his father, he had game and style, and I even had a little crush on his bestie, Twister.
13. Betty Boop (Betty Boop)
CBS
Miss Betty Boop still captures hearts around the world, and her original run on the air only covered the 1930’s. Her signature “boop-owp-a-doop” catchphrase is somehow silly and sexy all wrapped in one. Even my middle school principal was obsessed with her.
12. Aladdin (Aladdin)
Disney
It’s not always about the Disney princesses, okay? Out of all the Disney men, Aladdin is definitely one of, if not the, most attractive, and he’s also pretty underrated. He’s confident and self-assured, adventurous, and brave, and we’d be lying if we said we didn’t want to sit on his shoulders (or his face) like Abu.
11. Samurai Jack (Samurai Jack)
10. Maxine Gibson (Batman Beyond)
She lured us with her high fashion and sky high IQ, but it was her ride-or-die friendship with Terry McGinnis that won our hearts.
9. Danny Phantom (Danny Phantom)
Dear Danny,
It's not just your shaggy pompadour; it’s those husky blue eyes. Please promise me if things end badly, you won’t ghost me...
xoxo, your beloved
8. Lola Bunny (Space Jam)
*Trixie Mattel doing a RuPaul impression*
Lola, on the court you’re an...MVP. But your kind heart is what won us in…over time. Condragulations my dear!
7. David Kawena (Lilo and Stitch)
The surfer bro. The older sister’s BF. Good with kids (and aliens). Plus, it helps that this fire dancer was always in boardshorts.
6. Chel (Road to Eldorado)
Although DreamWorks’ Road to Eldorado massively sugar-coated the Spanish Inquisition, it did gave us Chel, a funny and fiery leading woman who was far from the norm for many Disney princesses past.
5. Kronk (The Emperor’s New Groove)
“Wrong lever Kronk!”
Oh Kronk. Sweet, dumb Kronk. Just a jock caught up in the wrong profession. Please, cook me spinach puffs and sing me your theme song! Squeak-iddy-squeak-squeakin!
4. Kida (Atlantis: The Lost Empire)
Kida was still spry just shy of her 8,800th birthday. She was also serving silver hair way before all the cool queer kids hopped on the #grannyhair train. But you know, imitation is the highest form of flattery.
3. Prince Naveen (The Princess and the Frog)
2. Zuko (Avatar: The Last Airbender)
Perhaps the most beloved cartoon character of all time. Disagree with that and his fanbase will read you to filth.
1. Esmeralda (The Hunchback of Notre Dame)
“You speak of justice yet you are cruel to those most in need of your help!”
Esmeralda is unapologetic, brazen, and speaks up for those who don’t have a voice. She is bae.