Scroll To Top

10 Classic Queer Indie Comics Every Gay Geek Should Read

| 11/13/23
atomic_pixies

Terra Necessary

Terra Necessary is an artist, teacher, giant nerd, and probably an alien. She lives with her wife and too many kittens right outside of Denver when she isn’t traveling around the US peddling art with the Atomic Pixies, her comic collective.

Terra Necessary is an artist, teacher, giant nerd, and probably an alien. She lives with her wife and too many kittens right outside of Denver when she isn’t traveling around the US peddling art with the Atomic Pixies, her comic collective.

Read Full Bio

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Read Full Bio