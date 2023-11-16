Max Renews Harley Quinn For Season 5–And We're So Excited!
Max Renews 'Harley Quinn' For Season 5–And We're So Excited!
Harlivy lives on!
Our favorite DC couple is coming back for more!
On Thursday, November 16, Max announced that its original Harley Quinn animated series has been renewed for a fifth season. This means that the Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy showmance will live on, and we couldn’t be happier!
Season four of Harley Quinn ended with the title character working with the Bat-Family and Poison Ivy becoming the leader of the Legion of Doom. Though they had various disagreements, the season ended with Harley and Ivy teaming up with Catwoman and Batgirl to form the beloved Gotham City Sirens.
With the renewal of Harley Quinn, Max also announced that Kaley Cuoco (who voices Harley Quinn) and Lake Bell (who voices Poison Ivy) are tapped to come back for the series’ upcoming fifth season.
“Harley Quinn has raised the comedic crowbar with every new season,” said Peter Girardi, Warner Bros. Animation’s VP of Alternative Programming. “We’re excited to continue this partnership with Max and take our biggest swing yet for season 5.”
Suzanna Makkos, Max’s VP of Original Comedy and Adult Animation, wrote in a statement: “The talented Harley Quinn team has once again succeeded in delivering a season that builds on everything that has come before while still feeling fresh and inventive. They continue to provide hilarious, heartwarming, and deranged stories with our lovable group of DC misfits, and we couldn’t be more excited for the fans to see what they’ve accomplished in season 5.”
With the Gotham City Sirens having just been formed, we couldn’t be more excited to see Harley and Ivy flourishing as a couple and as a team!