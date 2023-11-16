Max Renews 'Harley Quinn' For Season 5–And We're So Excited!

Our favorite DC couple is coming back for more!

On Thursday, November 16, Max announced that its original Harley Quinn animated series has been renewed for a fifth season. This means that the Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy showmance will live on, and we couldn’t be happier!

Season four of Harley Quinn ended with the title character working with the Bat-Family and Poison Ivy becoming the leader of the Legion of Doom. Though they had various disagreements, the season ended with Harley and Ivy teaming up with Catwoman and Batgirl to form the beloved Gotham City Sirens.

With the renewal of Harley Quinn, Max also announced that Kaley Cuoco (who voices Harley Quinn) and Lake Bell (who voices Poison Ivy) are tapped to come back for the series’ upcoming fifth season.