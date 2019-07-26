Our Fave Ship Harley & Poison Ivy Are Back in New Harley Quinn Trailer

The first teaser trailer for the new DC Universe animated series does not disappoint!

Our fave bi antihero is getting her very own animated series, and from the looks of the first teaser, we'll also be getting to see more of her relationship with fellow DC fan-favorite Poison Ivy!

A new trailer for DC Universe's animated Harley Quinn series just dropped this week during all of the San Diego Comic-Con festivities, and while it's definitely not for children, it does make us squeal like excited kids to see our titular queen team up with the green-skinned, red-haired love of her life!

Fans were first teased with the series late last year when a clip of the DC Comic icons sharing a jail cell debuted at New York Comic Con, but now that we get to see a little more of show, including appearances from Batman and the Joker, it's safe to say Harley Quinn is going to be on our fall must-watch list!

Harley Quinn is set to debut on DC Universe later this fall. Catch the trailer in the video below!