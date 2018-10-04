10 Lesbian Halloween Costumes You Should Rock This Year

There's so many amazing and iconic lesbian characters in movies and TV shows nowadays, and while that's always a good thing, it can make deciding which one to dress up as for Halloween an almost impossible decision! (Fortunately for us, there's no rule says you can’t wear a different costume to all the different Halloween parties you're going to go to this month...)
If you're looking for a cool AF queer woman for some Halloween costume inspiration, then look no further! We've got some suggestions for you:
Sure, this might seem like one part of a couple’s costume, but if you don’t have a Therese, it’s a pretty great excuse to leave your gloves with someone cute at the Halloween party.
What you’ll need: A red fascinator hat, a fur (or faux fur) coat, red nail polish and lipstick, a general air of confidence and mystery, and gloves.
This movie will always be amazing and has inspired so many group, couple, and solo costume possibilities.
What you’ll need: An all-pink outfit, or an orange cheerleading uniform and pom-poms, a blonde wig, and a sudden realization that you’re a homosexual.
If your grief prevents you dressing up as Poussey, go as one of the few other lovable characters from the show. This should go without saying, but apparently, it doesn’t: don’t be gross and racist by pulling a Julianne Hough.
What you need: Tan scrubs, an ID tag, a look that could kill, an amazing imagination, and pie.
Thunder is TV's first-ever Black lesbian superhero, so dressing like her for Halloween will probably make you look (and feel) a bajillion times more powerful and badass. Hell, Nafessa Williams (the acress who plays her) got emotional the first time she tried on the Thunder suit!
What you’ll need: A black jumpsuit, some yellow armor, boots, and goggles.
Kate McKinnon’s SNL character Barbara DeDrew might be a little off, but she is also an inspiration.
What you need: Cat-eye glasses, a late-'80s thrift store outfit, a cat, and the purrrfect cat puns.