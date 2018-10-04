10 Lesbian Halloween Costumes You Should Rock This Year

There's so many amazing and iconic lesbian characters in movies and TV shows nowadays, and while that's always a good thing, it can make deciding which one to dress up as for Halloween an almost impossible decision! (Fortunately for us, there's no rule says you can’t wear a different costume to all the different Halloween parties you're going to go to this month...)

If you're looking for a cool AF queer woman for some Halloween costume inspiration, then look no further! We've got some suggestions for you: